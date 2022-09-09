D23 Expo 2022: Marvel & Star Wars Major Announcements & Schedule

Disney's ultimate fan event, the D23 Expo, is finally here! Disney has already made some major announcements at San Diego Comic-Con and Star Wars Celebration this year, and rumor has it that the company is prepared to top both events at D23 in Anaheim, California.

What does Disney have left to bring to D23? We are excited to find out! We will update this article live with every major MCU and Star Wars announcement to come out of the fan expo, but while you wait, take a look below for our D23 predictions and the schedule of every major panel at the convention.

Table of Contents

D23 Schedule and Major Panel Times

MCU Predictions

Star Wars Predictions

Disney & Marvel Games Predictions

Marvel's Comic-Con and Star Wars Celebration Recap

Full List of D23 2022 Announcements So Far

D23 Expo Schedule and Times For Major Panels

Marvel & Star Wars

D23 will begin Friday, September 9th at 10:30 am PST and last until the evening of Sunday, September 11th. Event attendees will be treated to every major panel live from Anaheim and special panels on the expo floor. Fans at home will be unable to see many of the major panels but can keep up with all the major announcements as they happen in this article!

MCU and Star Wars fans will want to watch out for the Hall D23 Presentation at 10 am PST on Saturday. We anticipate most of the major Marvel and Star Wars announcements to come from this panel.

Video game fans should also keep an eye out during the Disney & Marvel Games Showcase at 1 pm PST on Friday.

Check out the full D23 in-person and live stream schedule here!

D23 Expo Predictions

Star Wars & Marvel

MCU D23 Predictions

Kevin Feige is set to make another splash at D23 with even more MCU goodies for fans. Some safe bets on what to expect include footage for the MCU's closest projects: Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, the Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special, and Samuel L Jackson's Secret Invasion. We can also safely assume that Marvel will officially announce the long-rumored Werewolf By Night Halloween Special (rumored to release this October).

Marvel always has surprises up its sleeve for big events like D23 and we are expecting some big ones. The Fantastic Four movie cast, an official announcement of Wonder Man on Disney+, and Eternals 2 are just some of the major reveals we predict Marvel could drop at their panel Saturday morning.

You can read our full list of D23 predictions from Marvel Studios here!

Star Wars D23 Predictions

Star Wars Celebration was light on new announcements, especially for Star Wars' theatrical slate, so we are expecting some big things to come out of D23.

Some safe bets for fans attending the event include footage for multiple upcoming Star Wars Disney+ series, including The Mandalorian Season 3, Ahsoka, and Andor. An official announcement of The Bad Batch Season 2's release is also a near guarantee.

We are expecting some bigger surprises as well, especially for upcoming Star Wars movies. Thor director Taika Waititi and Marvel's Kevin Feige both have upcoming Star Wars films we could see updates about. A Star Wars: The Old Republic movie and a The Mandalorian spinoff movie have also been rumored for some time, and we hope to see an official announcement at D23.

You can read our full list of D23 Star Wars Predictions here!

Disney & Marvel Games Panel Predictions

It's been a while since we have heard updates on many upcoming Marvel, Star Wars, and Disney video games, so expect a wide array of announcements here.

With the release so close, Marvel's upcoming strategy game Midnight Suns will definitely be shown off here. The sequel to Respawn's highly acclaimed Jedi: Fallen Order, Jedi: Survivor, will almost certainly make an appearance.

Some more wild bets for announcements include an official confirmation of the rumored Black Panther open-world video game. Fans are also hoping for the first updates on the recently announced Kingdom Hearts 4 and Insomniac's Wolverine video game.

Check out our full list of predictions for the Disney & Marvel Games panel here!

Catch Up On Recent Marvel and Star Wars Announcements

Comic-Con has already blessed Marvel fans with the confirmation of some major upcoming Phase 5 and Phase 6 films, including Avengers: The Kang Dynasty, Avengers: Secret Wars, and Captain America: New World Order.

You can catch up with all the major MCU Comic-Con 2022 announcements here.

Those who attended Star Wars Celebration were treated to the multiple takes on The Mandalorian Season 3's trailer and the first footage of the Ahsoka series. Fans at home were able to see the official teaser trailer for Andor, learn about Jude Law in Jon Watt's Star Wars: Skeleton Crew series, and receive confirmation of The Mandalorian Season 3's release date delay.

Full List of D23 Announcements

Marvel & Star Wars

D23 has yet to begin, but we will update this article live from the event with every major announcement from all the Marvel, Star Wars, and video game panels!