Deadliest Catch: The Fate of Jake Anderson's Titan Explorer Boat After Sink Scare Has Seemingly Been Revealed by His Social Media

Deadliest Catch's Season 21 premiere left Captain Jake Anderson's Titan Explorer abandoning ship and at risk of sinking, but recent social media posts may have spoiled its fate ahead of time. Alarm bells sounded for Captain Jake Anderson and the Titan Explorer crew in the Deadliest Catch Season 21 premiere when an ammonia leak occurred in the chilling room, raising concerns that the harmful and flammable vapors could cause an explosion. In response to the potential danger, Anderson shut down power as the Titan Explorer flooded with water, prompting an order to abandon ship.

The Titan Explorer and other boats use ammonia to freeze fish during the summer, including the $5,000 worth of crab that was on board at the time. However, should a leak occur, ammonia can not only be noxious but also spread easily and ignite, which could cause a large-scale explosive disaster.

When Anderson investigated the leak, he was able to seal all but one door before turning off the power, leaving the vessel in darkness. As the Titan Explorer began taking up water and veering to the side, the captain prepared to abandon ship and issued a distress call, which was answered by Wizard captain Keith Colburn (who suffered his own emergency in Deadliest Catch's last season).

As the Season 21 premiere of the reality show drew to a close, there was still no clear answer on whether the Titan Explorer had sunk. Fortunately, the fate of Jake Anderson's ship may have already been spoiled on social media.

Did Jake Anderson's Titan Explorer Crab Boat Sink in Deadliest Catch Season 21?

Deadliest Catch Season 21 had begun production by January 2025. As the Titan Explorer's perilous disaster occurred in the premiere, it was among the earliest moments caught on camera for the latest Discovery Channel episodes.

And yet, Captain Jake Anderson may have spoiled his boat's fate on Instagram in April with a post captioned "TITAN" that depicted him and his crew aboard the Titan Explorer with an impressive catch.

Anderson followed that with another picture of the Titan Explorer posted in May, both of which suggest the ship is still firmly up and running after Season 21 filming.

While the Titan Explorer crew may be preparing to abandon ship for their safety, it seems unlikely the boat will actually sink in Deadliest Catch Season 21. That said, the boat's survival isn't guaranteed as Anderson's latest pictures may have been captured earlier and posted later to preserve surprise.

Albeit unlikely, if the Titan Explorer were to sink, it wouldn't be the first ship to vanish from Deadliest Catch after the Saga went absent in Season 20.