Deadliest Catch star Keith Colburn suffered a cardiac emergency in the latest episodes of the Discovery reality series, which are streaming now on Max.

Colburn has been aboard for almost 20 years. He and his wife purchased the F/V Wizard around 2005, and he has been steering it ever since.

Did Keith Colburn Have a Heart Attack? What Happened

Discovery

A cliffhanger ending to Deadliest Catch Season 20, Episode 15 found F/V Wizard Captain Keith Colburn collapsed, pointing toward a serious health scare.

While the crew tackled a fire and navigated intense weather conditions, an argument broke out between Keith and his brother Monte. After that, the former collapsed in the wheelhouse, prompting shock from the crew.

The latest installment, Episode 16, returns to the scene as Keith struggles to get up and says his "whole left side is tingling" and went "numb" to the point he could not feel his arm at all.

At the time of the incident, the F/V Wizard was in the middle of the ocean, around 60 miles from the St. Paul Harbor in Alaska.

After describing these symptoms and his intense chills over the phone, a medical professional suggested he likely had a transient ischemic attack (TIA), also known as a mini-stroke.

For those unaware, a TIA is caused by a temporary disruption in the blood supply to the brain. It usually lasts a few minutes or hours and is fully resolved within a day.

Is Keith Colburn Still Alive?

By the end of Deadliest Catch's latest episode, the F/V Wizard had returned to shore, where they were met with an ambulance to treat Keith Colburn.

Discovery

As he was lifted into the ambulance, Colburn was conscious ahead of his treatment, offering a positive outlook for his cardiac recovery.

Deadliest Catch viewers will undoubtedly see more of the aftermath explored in the next installment, but as episodes are filmed some time in advance, fans should expect Colburn to make a full recovery.

It should be noted Colburn has been active on social media, including Instagram, over recent weeks and months. The sea captain has even been sharing images from the F/V Wizard, suggesting he will soon be back behind the wheel.

Deadliest Catch is streaming on Max.