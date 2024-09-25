Audience members are wondering what happened to Keith Colburn after a shocking end to the Deadliest Catch Season 20 premiere earlier this summer.

Discovery's Deadliest Catch is in the midst of its 20th season, once again highlighting the extreme risks faced by both captains and crew as they work to haul in massive quantities of crab under perilous conditions.

Since its 2005 premiere, the reality series has followed various fishermen (learn more about the full cast of Deadliest Catch 2024 here) as they brave the treacherous Bering Sea during the year’s crab fishing seasons.

What Happened to Keith Colburn on Deadliest Catch?

Discovery

In the Season 20 premiere of Deadliest Catch, Captain Keith Colburn faced mounting pressure as his crew battled a fire aboard the F/V Wizard and navigated harsh weather conditions.

Tensions boiled over when Colburn clashed with his brother Monte over a costly decision, leading to an intense argument. During the confrontation, Colburn suddenly collapsed in the wheelhouse, leaving his brother and crew in shock.

Although the exact cause remains unclear, the incident heightened concern for the long-time captain’s health.

As of now, Colburn has not publicly addressed the collapse on his social media, despite sharing recent posts. Given that filming took place months ago and no further updates have emerged, Colburn is likely fully recovered or in the process of doing so.

If the captain had been stricken with a more serious or fatal condition, fans would probably have been informed by now.

This is not the only recent Deadliest Catch drama, with Josh Harris getting fired in 2022 after a past sexual assault charge from the late 1990s resurfaced.

Since his departure, little has been reported about his current whereabouts, though fans speculate he may have sold his house in early 2024.

Deadliest Catch Season 20, Episode 16 airs on October 1 on Discovery Channel.