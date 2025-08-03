Marvel Studios Just Confirmed Its 9th Threequel Movie

Marvel Studios is confirmed to be developing its ninth threequel movie, meaning that another franchise will receive a third installment under its belt. As the MCU expands further with Phase 6 (starting with The Fantastic Four: First Steps), more movies are expected to introduce more stories based on characters fans know and love since the Infinity Saga. One of those characters is Shuri (Letitia Wright), who transitioned into becoming Black Panther during the events of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

While Black Panther 2's ending hinted that Shuri is taking a break from being a Wakandan hero, Black Panther is confirmed to be part of the stacked cast of Avengers: Doomsday, meaning that she will be part of the action sooner rather than later. A previous update from Marvel Studios producer Nate Moore in February 2025 also revealed an exciting development for Black Panther's future.

Moore announced that Black Panther 3's development and production will happen "soon" after 2027's Avengers: Secret Wars, noting that "we'll get back to Wakanda as soon as we can:"

"We've had early talks with [Ryan Coogler], he's finishing up 'Sinners' which is gonna be an amazing film and then we'll get into it after that. But it won't be before 'Avengers,' that's our next big thing. Obviously, this year we have 'Thunderbolts' and 'Fantastic Four,' all on the road to 'Avengers.' But we'll get back to Wakanda as soon as we can."

This confirmation about Black Panther 3 means that it is slated to be the ninth threequel movie under the MCU brand, joining the other projects on the list, which includes the likes of Avengers: Infinity War, Iron Man 3, and Captain America: Civil War.

A previous rumor also claimed that Black Panther 3 is expected to be released in February 2028, but things could change since Secret Wars was delayed to December 2027. If this is true, then the threequel could potentially open the MCU's Phase 7.

Every MCU Threequel Movie Made by Marvel Studios

Iron Man 3

Directed by Shane Black, Iron Man 3 follows Tony Stark as he suffers from PTSD after enduring the Chitauri invasion in The Avengers. The threequel sees Stark go up against a dangerous terrorist leader known as the Mandarin, but later uncovers a sinister web of lies directly connected to the Extremis virus.

It was an important film in Tony Stark's journey because it grounded the playboy billionaire by showing his vulnerability and resourcefulness in battling enemies.

Captain America: Civil War

Captain America: Civil War was a monumental MCU film since it brought together a good chunk of heroes after they became divided over the Sokovia Accords (a proposal to regulate superhuman activities around the world).

The crossover movie highlighted an all-out clash between Team Captain America and Team Iron Man, leading to the Avengers being disbanded right before Thanos' invasion in Avengers: Infinity War. Civil War also marked the introduction of Tom Holland's Spider-Man in the MCU.

Thor: Ragnarok

Thor: Ragnarok was a crucial part in Thor's journey since the movie (directed by Taika Waititi) managed to reinvent the God of Thunder in more ways than one due to the destruction of Asgard, the death of Odin, and his unexpected reunion with Loki in Sakaar.

Avengers: Infinity War

Perhaps one of the best MCU threequel movies in the list is Avengers: Infinity War since it brought together many heroes in the fight against Thanos for the Infinity Stones.

Aside from being the first half of the climactic payoff of the Infinity Saga, the film also brought together many memorable team-ups, such as Iron Man, Spider-Man, Doctor Strange, Thor, Rocket Raccoon, and Groot, and Captain America and Black Panther alongside several other allies in Wakanda.

Spider-Man: No Way Home

Spider-Man: No Way Home is a monumental threequel movie for Tom Holland's webslinger since it finally saw the Spider-Man crossover that fans wanted to see on the big screen by featuring the returns of Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire's respective Spider-Men. While embracing the concept of the Multiverse, its narrative threads about villains crossing over to Earth-616 as well as Doctor Strange's heavy involvement suggest that its story will play a larger factor down the line, potentially during the next two Avengers movies.

Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania

Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania introduced Jonathan Majors' Kang the Conqueror to the big screen while also elevating Scott Lang to the forefront of Multiversal storytelling. While Doctor Doom has already replaced Kang as the big bad of Avengers: Doomsday, Scott's experience in fighting and eventually defeating a strong villain like Kang and his knowledge about the Quantum Realm could give him a potential advantage in providing the other Avengers some guidance in the looming Multiversal battle.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

Directed by James Gunn, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 provided a fitting swan song to the original team while also setting the stage for Star-Lord's exciting future after he decides to return to Earth. The movie also pushed Rocket to the forefront by finally providing fans crucial details about his backstory while giving a well-earned final bow for characters like Drax and Gamora (read more about the 11 biggest spoilers in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3).

Deadpool & Wolverine

Deadpool & Wolverine is an integral part of the latest saga since it seamlessly integrates the two titular characters into the wider MCU Multiverse, setting up their crucial roles in, potentially, Avengers: Secret Wars. The movie also teased the essential role of the Time Variance Authority (TVA) in the grand scheme of things while laying the groundwork for the eventual introduction of mutants in the main timeline.