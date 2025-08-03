2025 Batman Movie Reveals First Look at the New Joker (Photos)

A new Batman film will be released later in 2025, and, in an official new trailer, fans finally got a good look at the Joker, who will be a major antagonist. Batman is in an interesting place throughout different corners of the DC umbrella. In James Gunn's DCU, an actor for the Dark Knight reportedly hasn't been chosen yet, with Gunn struggling to bring the character into the fold. In Matt Reeves' The Batman universe, things are finally moving along at a better pace than they have been. And, in the world of animation, the Caped Crusader will be presented in a rather unique way later in the year.

A new Batman movie, Aztec Batman: Clash of Empires, will be released on HBO Max and in theaters in Mexico later in 2025. In that film, the Joker will be portrayed by Omar Chaparro, who will go by the name "Yoka" throughout the movie.

In the official trailer for Aztec Batman, the Joker was finally revealed in multiple shots. Despite Aztec Batman featuring the Caped Crusader differently and not being set in Gotham, the upcoming film's version of the Joker will still be sporting his iconic white makeup, red lipstick, unkempt hair, and his maniacal laugh.

Aztec Batman: Clash of Empires

One shot of the Joker (aka Yoka) in the Aztec Batman trailer featured the character with his eyes closed, holding a knife, and letting blood spill onto a skull. In this scene, Joker is likely performing a sacrifice, and his eyes appear missing or blacked out. That is because his eyes are closed in the shot, and his black eye makeup is displayed.

It is also worth mentioning that Joker's backstory in Aztec Batman was also unveiled. In the film, he will be depicted as a former priest who descended into madness after performing sacrifices and being disfigured.

Aztec Batman: Clash of Empires

Another shot of the Joker (who could soon make his way into James Gunn's DCU) in the trailer showcased the villain talking to Two-Face, a villain who will appear throughout the film and serve as the main antagonist.

In that particular shot, Joker is talking to Two-Face and seems to be trying to form an alliance with him. Specifically, he says, "Put your trust in me."

Aztec Batman: Clash of Empires

This particular shot showcases the Joker's character design in Aztec Batman. It highlights his makeup and shows him wearing jewelry, like an earring. The shot also gives viewers a good look at the Joker's conquistador armor, which he will be wearing at some point in the film.

Aztec Batman: Clash of Empires

One more shot in the Aztec Batman trailer that included the Joker showed the character holding the knife he had earlier in the footage. In this shot, fans can see Yoka in his most maniacal state, as he is letting out a bone-chilling cackle while looking to the sky.

The full trailer for Aztec Batman can be seen below:

Aztec Batman will follow a young Aztec boy named Yohualli Coatl. The character will take up the mantle of Batman after his father is murdered by Hernán Cortés when Cortés and the Spanish armada come to conquer the Aztec Empire. After being attacked by the film's version of Catwoman, Hernán Cortés will become Two-Face. The upcoming movie will be released on HBO Max and in theaters throughout Mexico on September 18, 2025.

Which Batman Villains Will Appear in Aztec Batman?

The Joker is the most common Batman villain associated with the Dark Knight. While he will have a presence in Aztec Batman, he won't be the only notable Batman villain to appear.

As mentioned, Two-Face will also play a significant role in the film. He will be the driving force of the movie since he will kill Batman's father, which will lead to the birth of the Caped Crusader persona.

Poison Ivy will also be part of Aztec Batman. Not much is known about her role at this point, but based on the trailer, she will be depicted as a protagonist. In one shot from the trailer, she can be seen attacking conquistadors.

It is also worth mentioning that Catwoman will have a major role in Aztec Batman. In Batman projects, Catwoman has been depicted as everything from a hero to a villain to everything in between. In Aztec Batman, it seems she will be a hero, as she is the one who attacks Hernán Cortés and causes him to become Two-Face.