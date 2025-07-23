DCU: New Report Reveals How James Gunn's Joker May Get Introduced (And I'm Excited)

A new report might have revealed how the DCU's Joker will be introduced, and it's exciting. Batman's infamous villain, Joker, has been portrayed numerous times in live-action, with the most recent portrayal coming from Joaquin Phoenix's version of the character in Joker: Folie à Deux. While that movie is set on a different Elseworlds Earth, the anticipation for a new version of Joker under James Gunn and Peter Safran's rebooted DC Universe is high.

After Superman established that the DCU is a full-fledged world with existing heroes and villains, it seems that it is only a matter of time before the Clown Prince of Crime arrives on screen, especially after Creature Commandos confirmed that Batman has a consistent presence in Gotham City already. Now, an exciting update about Joker's future has emerged online.

DC

Entertainment insider Daniel Richtman shared a new report about Joker and Harley Quinn's future in the DCU, claiming that the script of Barbarian and Weapons director Zach Cregger, which he intends to pitch to DC Studios, is a Joker and Harley Quinn team-up movie.

It is unknown whether Margot Robbie would reprise her role as Harley Quinn in the potential movie, but this is an exciting development for the DCU, especially as Joker has never headlined his own solo or team-up movie in live-action.

This story is developing. Please check back for updates!