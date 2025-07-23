DCU: New Report Reveals How James Gunn's Joker May Get Introduced (And I'm Excited)

The DCU's version of Joker might be arriving sooner rather than later according to a new report.

By Aeron Mer Eclarinal Posted:
James Gunn and Joker

A new report might have revealed how the DCU's Joker will be introduced, and it's exciting. Batman's infamous villain, Joker, has been portrayed numerous times in live-action, with the most recent portrayal coming from Joaquin Phoenix's version of the character in Joker: Folie à Deux. While that movie is set on a different Elseworlds Earth, the anticipation for a new version of Joker under James Gunn and Peter Safran's rebooted DC Universe is high. 

After Superman established that the DCU is a full-fledged world with existing heroes and villains, it seems that it is only a matter of time before the Clown Prince of Crime arrives on screen, especially after Creature Commandos confirmed that Batman has a consistent presence in Gotham City already. Now, an exciting update about Joker's future has emerged online. 

Joker & Harley Quinn
DC

Entertainment insider Daniel Richtman shared a new report about Joker and Harley Quinn's future in the DCU, claiming that the script of Barbarian and Weapons director Zach Cregger, which he intends to pitch to DC Studios, is a Joker and Harley Quinn team-up movie. 

It is unknown whether Margot Robbie would reprise her role as Harley Quinn in the potential movie, but this is an exciting development for the DCU, especially as Joker has never headlined his own solo or team-up movie in live-action.

This story is developing. Please check back for updates!

- About The Author: Aeron Mer Eclarinal
Aeron is a news/features writer and Content Lead for The Direct who has been working for the site since March 2020. From writing about the inter-connectivity of the Marvel Cinematic Universe to having an extended knowledge about DC TV's Arrowverse, Aeron's expertise has since expanded into the realm of reality TV, K-drama, animated, and live-action shows from Netflix,  Disney+, Prime Video, MGM+, Peacock, Paramount+, and Max. When he isn't writing and watching all things MCU, Aeron is heavily invested with the NBA (go Celtics!) and occasionally watches thrilling matches in the WWE. 

LATEST NEWS

TRENDING

MORE Joker / Harley Quinn /