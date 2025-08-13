The cast and crew of Netflix's The Addams Family spinoff teased what to expect in Wednesday Season 2, Part 2, as anticipation builds for the final four episodes of the show's sophomore run. Season 2, Part 1 of the Jenna Ortega-led series revealed that Wednesday lost her psychic powers after she used them too much due to her investigation of a murder mystery involving the hooded Crow killer and how to save Enid (Emma Myers) from certain death.

Wednesday's investigation led her to Willow Hill, a mental institution where her bitter rival, Tyler Galpin (as Hyde) and Season 1 big bad Marilyn Thornhill are being held. After unpacking the identity of the hooded Crow killer (with the help of Uncle Fester), Wednesday Season 2, Part 1 ended with a wild cliffhanger where a badly injured Wednesday was thrown out of a window by a newly escaped Tyler from Willow Hill, leaving her fate unknown.

Wednesday Season 2, Part 1 has a packed cast of 25 main actors, headlined by Jenna Ortega, Emma Myers, Catherine Zeta-Jones, Luis Guzman, Steve Buscemi, and Fred Armisen. The first four episodes premiered on Netflix on August 6, 2025, while Part 2 is set to be released on September 3, 2025.

Wednesday Season 2, Part 2 Spoilers - Here's What to Expect

Wednesday Creators on Willow Hill's Aftermath & Consequences: 'You Have to Deal with That'

Netflix

Aside from Wednesday's unknown fate, the Netflix series ended Part 1 with an even bigger Outcast problem: Wednesday let loose all of the Outcasts based in the Long-term Outcast Integration Study (LOIS) section of Willow Hill, meaning that they could wreak havoc in Jericho and Nevermore due to their unstable traits and dangerous powers.

Speaking with TUDUM, Wednesday creators Miles Millar and Alfred Gough explained why they needed to end Part 1 in a cliffhanger while also confirming that Wednesday and her allies will need to "deal" with the Outcast problem from Willow Hill:

Miles Millar: "We felt that if we were going to split the season, then the end of the fourth episode needed to be something amazing; a cliff-hanger to bring the audience back for the next chapter. That was an exciting challenge." Alfred Gough: "At the end of Episode 4, Wednesday literally lets the lunatics out of the asylum, and the rest of the season is: Now you have to deal with that… She solved one mystery, and has unleashed a Pandora’s box of new problems."

While she solved the Avian killer's mayhem, it seems that is only the tip of the iceberg because Wednesday has to contend with a returning Hyde (who hates Wednesday so much) and all the Outcasts who escaped (who may or may not be allies at this point).

In a separate interview with Variety, Gough explained that Wednesday's reckless actions of letting the asylum prisoners from Willow Hill escape will come back to bite her in Season 2, Part 2, admitting that "Wednesday is, in some ways, her own worst enemy:"

Gough: "At the end of Part 1, she’s literally blown up the world. Once she’s let everyone out, what has she unleashed? And how is she gonna be able to contain it? Wednesday is, in some ways, her own worst enemy, and her hubris always comes back to haunt her. We wanted to structure the season differently than Season 1, which was a closed whodunit until the end of Episodes 7 and 8. Here, you have this one mystery, and you solve part of that mystery, but then you unleash something."

Millar, meanwhile, described Season 2, Part 2 as the "dessert," noting that there are a lot of "[storytelling] doors that are swung open" in Part 1's ending:

Millar: "We wanted to close the doors and make the first four episodes feel like a satisfying meal, but there’s a lot more. You want dessert, and dessert is Part 2. We were very focused on making sure that doors closed, but there are a lot of doors that are swung open as well."

Did Wednesday Die in Season 2, Part 1's Ending?

Netflix

While Wednesday is fascinated with the concept of death, and she is seemingly dead at the end of Season 2, Part 1, Wednesday creators Alfred Gough and Miles Millar (via TV Line) spoiled the character's fate, with Millar confirming that "she'll be back" in the next four episodes.

The co-showrunner also explained the decision to end Part 1 with Wednesday's unconscious body outside of Willow Hill, noting that they "really wanted the first four with a bang" and to leave audiences on the edge of their seats:

Alfred Gough: "That’s a pretty significant fall. I remember being on the location scout, looking up at this window, saying that if any normal person was thrown out of a window by a monster and landed on that concrete, they’d be a human pancake." Miles Miller: "She is Teflon, and the show is called Wednesday, so I predict that she’ll be back. We really wanted to end the first four with a bang, and hopefully we didn’t disappoint. It’s a fantastic sequence, and Tim [Burton] directed the hell out of it. Hopefully it leaves audiences on the edge of their seats wanting to come back for more."

It makes sense that Wednesday is still alive even after that disturbing fall outside of Willow Hill, considering her survival is crucial in the continuation of the series that has already been renewed for Season 3.

In fact, Netflix outright spoiled Wednesday's fate since an official 1-minute teaser for Season 2, Part 2 (seen above) revealed footage of Wednesday waking up from her coma, seemingly ready to correct her mistakes and seek revenge against Tyler.

What's Next for Tyler Galpin After Escaping Willow Hill?

Netflix

Tyler Galpin has been consumed by revenge after starting Wednesday Season 2, Part 1 locked inside Willow Hill. After he killed his former "master" Marilyn Thornhill, Tyler eventually targeted his number one enemy: Wednesday.

After succeeding in hurting Wednesday and escaping Willow Hill, Tyler is now free, and he seems poised to return to Nevermore to get rid of Wednesday's other allies.

Speaking with US Magazine, Hunter Doohan teased that Tyler is "more dangerous" in Wednesday Season 2, Part 2:

"Tyler — for the first time this season — is out, so a big part of the back half of the season is what is he going to do because he was locked away safely and now he is more dangerous. There’s still a bigger part to the mystery, obviously Wednesday still having her visions of Enid and the Slurp is becoming more powerful and out about. So there’s just so many factors that leave a good cliffhanger for part 2."

The more dangerous angle is certainly quite scary, especially after Tyler openly threatened Enid's life in front of Wednesday during their initial conversation in Season 2, Episode 2. Doohan's comment about Enid may subtly hint that he could be targeting Emma Myers' character next, which could explain why Wednesday foresaw Enid's death in her vision from Part 1.

In the same interview with TUDUM, Wednesday co-creator Alfred Gough also confirmed that Hyde is essentially a much crazier version now that he has no master, describing Part 2's version of Tyler as "a deranged monster who's slowly losing his mind."

"Getting more into the Hyde mythology, when you kill off your master, a Hyde will eventually go crazy. The idea is that Thornhill puts him in this position, and he kills her off in a fit of rage. What’s going to happen once he’s out without a master? That just seemed like a very interesting place, narratively. You have a deranged monster who’s slowly losing his mind."

Gough also hinted that a semblance of the "real Tyler" or the human side of him will be explored in Season 2, Part 2:

"There are moments that you can see the real Tyler, and his feelings, fighting against his Hyde side — and there’s even more of that being explored in the second half of Season 2."

What Is Principal Dort's Dark Secret in Nevermore?

Netflix

One of the lingering mysteries in Wednesday Season 2, Part 1 revolves around Principal Barry Dort's shady dealings on the side. As Principal Weems' replacement and new leader of Nevermore, Dort wants to bring the school back to its glory days, and this plan seemingly involves the inclusion of Grandmama Addams as the academy's top donor for the gala.

His desperation to bring Grandmama to the forefront of Nevermore and gain her donation leads Dort to blackmail Bianca Barlay (a siren) to urge Morticia to invite her mother to the gala. Still, given the complex world of Wednesday, there is always a catch, and this could hint that Dort may secretly be a villain as well.

It's reasonable to assume that Dort's obsession with Grandmama would bring him face-to-face with another member of the Addams Family: Uncle Fester.

Speaking with Deadline, Fred Armisen and Steve Buscemi might've hinted that both of their characters will interact in Wednesday Season 2, Part 2:

DEADLINE: "For both of you, could we potentially see your characters interact in Part 2?" Steve Buscemi: "No spoilers but…" Fred Armisen: "I feel like something related to a janitor’s closet because it’s in the school. I feel like that’s the one kind of room where Fester might need something, and Dort would need something."

It will be interesting to witness the interaction between Fester and Dort, and Season 2 may drop a bombshell that they knew each other in the past (which could further explain Dort's fondness for Grandmama).

Bianca's Revenge Against Principal Dort in Part 2

Netflix

Bianca Barlay's (Joy Sunday) family history has been fleshed out in Wednesday Season 2, Part 1. Aside from Principal Dort's extortion against her, it was revealed that Bianca has been keeping her mother, Gabrielle, safe in an inn near Nevermore, using her siren song to manipulate its staff into allowing her mom to stay in one of the rooms.

It turned out that Bianca's mom had been on the run from her ex-husband, Gideon Sterling, and the Morning Song cult.

Ahead of Season 2, Part 2, Wednesday actress Joy Sunday teased (via Deadline) that there could be a reckoning for Bianca against Principal Dort:

Deadline: "With Dort blackmailing Bianca, is there a chance we’ll see some justice for her in Part 2?" Joy Sunday: "Well, I can’t say too much, but I do think what goes around comes around, and I’m excited to see how or I’m excited for audiences to see how Bianca makes the best of her situation."

While her family secrets are also poised to be revisited in Part 2 (since her story with her mother remains unresolved), Sunday also spoke in the same interview with TUDUM that Part 2 will provide "a lot of clarity" about the new Outcasts who escaped the asylum and there will be "a lot of twists and turns:"

"In Episode 4, explosions — metaphorical and literal — are happening everywhere all at once. We leave off really not knowing where it’s going to go. You can expect a lot of twists and turns, and a lot of clarity as to who these new characters are."

What Is Up with Slurp? Wednesday's New Zombie Villain Returns in Part 2

Netflix

Wednesday Season 2, Part 1 introduced viewers to Slurp, a zombie who became Pugsley's pet for the first few episodes before being unleashed in Episode 3. After being taken into Willow Hill, it became clear that there was something more about this zombie because Episode 4 confirmed that he had some sort of history with Augustus Stoneheart—the father of the hooded Crow killer.

Part 1's finale revealed that Slurp is not just a usual zombie because he has been secretly regenerating and regaining his consciousness and memories. He is another villain that Wednesday needs to deal with once she recovers from her coma.

Wednesday co-creator Miles Millar said in the same interview with TUDUM that "Slurp really comes into his own" in Season 2, Part 2:

"We’ve seen Slurp beginning to humanize as he starts to eat brains in the first four episodes. And in the second half of the season, Slurp really comes into his own. We love the idea of seeing this metamorphosis. This seemingly harmless zombie who was Pugsley’s wannabe pet, has his own agenda. As he becomes more human, we have a lot of fun with what the audience will think he’s up to."

Millar's comments appeared to hint that Slurp will have a mission on his own, and he could be seeking revenge against Nevermore or someone inside the academy for turning him into a zombie.

Wednesday Season 2's Breakout Character, Agnes, Returns in Part 2

Netflix

Wednesday Season 2 finally introduced Wednesday's stalker from the end of Season 1, and it turned out to be Agnes de Mille (Evie Templeton). Agnes is a 13-year-old delightfully unhinged superfan who wants to seek Wednesday's validation by going overboard with her methods. At one point, she even kidnapped Enid and almost killed her during Nevermore's Happy Prank Day.

After revealing her original intention to Wednesday, the final two episodes of Part 1 showed Agnes as a key part of the titular character's investigation, much to Enid's disappointment. By becoming a core part of Wednesday's inner circle, Agnes is expected to play a much more pivotal role in Part 2 and beyond.

In an interview with TUDUM, Wednesday co-creator Miles Millar confirmed that Part 2 will "continue to evolve her relationships with Wednesday and Enid:"

"Agnes is now part of the firmament of Nevermore. We will continue to evolve her relationships with Wednesday and Enid, as well as other characters in the show."

It's reasonable to assume that the bitter rivalry between Enid and Agnes will further be explored, but some have theorized that they will eventually set aside their differences and work together more in Part 2. Wednesday also let it slip that Agnes has been a valuable member of the core team due to her invisibility, and this could lead to a more permanent friendship down the road.