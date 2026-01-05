The 10 Best Marvel LEGO Sets That Have Been Retired

LEGO has released some exceptional Marvel sets over the years, but many of its best have also been pulled from production. LEGO and Marvel have long had a partnership, bringing to life some of the MCU's greatest moments and characters in brick form. However, like any product's life cycle, there comes a time when some of these sets have to be retired, and they then become notoriously more challenging to purchase.

LEGO and Marvel have partnered on some truly epic and complex builds, with everything from Avengers Tower to Captain America's shield gaining the brick treatment. Although to allow for new sets to be produced and sold, and to adapt to changing market tastes, some of these classic builds will be pulled out of the production rotation, and that has been the case with several of the best LEGO Marvel sets.

The Top LEGO Marvel Builds That Are No Longer Being Produced

76218: Sanctum Sanctorum

LEGO

Doctor Strange's Sanctum Sanctorum is one of the most artfully designed buildings in Marvel's New York City, and it translates equally as well into LEGO form. The set, which featured characters from Avengers: Infinity War and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, included Easter eggs like the Cloak of Levitation and customizable portals to different worlds.

The LEGO set Sanctum Sanctorum was initially released in August 2022 and retired in December 2024.

76192: Avengers: Endgame Final Battle

LEGO

The final battle in Avengers: Endgame is a moment worth memorializing in LEGO, but following its retirement in December 2022, it's much harder to find nowadays.

The set includes the ruins of the Avengers' compound, and includes Ant-Man's time-traveling van, Thanos wielding his double-edged sword, and minifigures for Iron Man, Scarlet Witch, Thor, Captain America, and more.

76193: The Guardians' Ship

LEGO

The Guardians of the Galaxy's spacefaring vessel the Benatar is another popular LEGO set that is tough to pick up these days. The large build included 1901 pieces and featured minifigures for Rocket Raccoon, Star-Lord, Mantis, Groot, and Thor. The Benatar build was released on June 1, 2021, and then discontinued as of December 31, 2023.

76178: Daily Bugle

LEGO

The Daily Bugle has been a staple of Spider-Man films, starting with Tobey Maguire's 2002 movie. This 3000+ piece build of the Daily Bugle is a combination of several potential Marvel moments and characters, allowing builders to free-play with figures from across the Spider-Verse, including Spider-Gwen, Blade, Daredevil, Green Goblin, and, of course, Spider-Man.

The Daily Bugle set was introduced in June 2021 and will be retired at the end of 2025.

76051: Super Hero Airport Battle

LEGO

The airport battle in Captain America: Civil War was memorable for many reasons - it marked the first true clash between the Avengers, featured an epic fight on the Quinjet, and showcased Ant-Man's ability to grow really big. All of that and more is included in the LEGO Super Hero Airport Battle set, with a full build of the Quinjet, a large-sized Ant-Man figure, and playable minifigures of the Avengers from both sides of the Civil War battle. Sadly, this set was retired in December 2017, just over 18 months after its release in March 2016.

76057: Spider-Man: Web Warriors Ultimate Bridge Battle

LEGO

Introduced in June 2016 (and then retired in December 2017), Marvel's Spider-Man Ultimate Bridge Battle set allowed users to live out their dreams of crafting an epic Spider-Man set piece.

The set featured a buildable bridge portion, with a movable roadway and detachable suspension cables. Characters included in the box were Spider-Man, Spider-Girl, Scarlet Spider, Aunt May, Scorpion, Kraven the Hunter, and Green Goblin with a buildable Goblin Glider.

76042: The SHIELD Helicarrier

LEGO

Truly, one of Marvel and LEGO's more memorable builds was the SHIELD Helicarrier. The almost 3000-piece set featured two runways with mini-scale Quinjets and fighter jets to play with, plus the included heroes were Nick Fury, Hawkeye, Captain America, Black Widow, and Maria Hill. The set was released in March 2015 and then retired in December 2017.

76022: X-Men vs. The Sentinel

LEGO

Those wanting to see the X-Men face off against their classic villain, the Sentinels, could do just that with LEGO's X-Men vs. The Sentinel set. The build included a large Sentinel and the X-Jet, along with figures of Wolverine (in his classic yellow outfit), Magneto, and Storm. The set was released in June 2014 and retired in July 2015, coinciding with the popularity of X-Men: Days of Future Past.

76007: Iron Man: Malibu Mansion Attack

LEGO

A LEGO x Iron Man 3 crossover that no longer exists as of December 2014 is the Malibu Mansion Attack. Tony Stark's luxurious oceanside mansion was a staple location in the Iron Man trilogy, and it was a tragedy to see the home destroyed in Iron Man 3. That moment became a LEGO set in 2013, allowing users to recreate the Mandarin's chopper attack on the Malibu property, featuring Tony Stark, the Mark 42 armor, Pepper Potts, the Mandarin, and an Extremis soldier as minifigures.

6866: Wolverine's Chopper Showdown

LEGO

It's hard to believe that the only time Deadpool has been officially featured in a LEGO set was in a 2012 release, which is why it's even more disappointing that Wolverine's Chopper Showdown set was retired in December 2013. The build included figures of Deadpool and Wolverine, plus a movable helicopter and motorcycle.