The MCU Officially Returns This Month With a Historic Title

Marvel Studios is back in March with a brand-new, historic Disney+ release. The MCU has steadily expanded across both film and television, thanks to the launch of Disney+, but since 2025, the streaming service has become home to a whole new universe of superheroes, each with significant potential for the future of the cinematic universe. Last year saw the return of Charlie Cox's Daredevil in Daredevil: Born Again, bringing back the Defenders-era of storytelling that began on Netflix.

This month, Marvel Studios will double down on its Defenders universe by bringing back Krysten Ritter as Jessica Jones in Daredevil: Born Again Season 2, which will be her official introduction into the MCU. The new Daredevil: Born Again season will be a historic moment for Marvel Studios, marking the first MCU project to feature two of Netflix's Defenders.

Daredevil and Jessica Jones were the founding fathers, so to speak, of Netflix's Defenders saga, with Daredevil Season 1 and Jessica Jones Season 1 both launching in 2015, and subsequently spawning a 13-season saga. The success of these characters led to both shows receiving three seasons on Netflix, whereas Luke Cage and Iron Fist, the other Defenders members, received slightly fewer seasons at two apiece. It seems fitting, then, that now Daredevil and Jessica Jones are the first two Netflix heroes to team up in the MCU, hopefully launching a similarly successful path for the Defenders with Marvel Studios.

Of all the Defenders characters, the dynamic between Matt Murdock and Jessica Jones is considered one of the best. The sarcastic private investigator is known for being cynical and abrasive, which clashes with Murdock's stubborn and principled personality. Nevertheless, the two formed a respectful friendship in The Defenders and had some of the best exchanges in the series.

Marvel Television

While she was only shown briefly in Daredevil: Born Again Season 2's trailer, Jessica's one line to Matt ("I hope you can walk, because I'm not carrying you,") confirms that the duo's much-loved dynamic will be back in full force in the new season. Ritter confirmed that their relationship would be a continuation from the Netflix shows, saying Matt and Jessica "complement each other... but, of course, she has a certain point of view about things and will take opportunities to poke fun at him."

Daredevil: Born Again already brought back several Netflix era characters, including Jon Bernthal's Punisher (who is now off elsewhere in the MCU), but there was a specific reason this was the right time for Jessica to return.

For one, Wilson Fisk's announcement of martial law to enforce his anti-vigilante regime in DD:BA's Season 1 finale meant that a target was suddenly placed on the backs of all the heroes in Hell's Kitchen, including Jessica. With Matt Murdock building his own team to go against Fisk in Season 2, it provides the perfect opportunity for Daredevil to call on some of his old friends.

As for when this team-up takes place in the season, it seems the pair will definitely have interacted by Episode 6 of Daredevil: Born Again Season 2, but just how many episodes fans can expect to see Ritter in remains unconfirmed.

Along with Cox and Ritter, Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 features the return of Deborah Ann Woll as Karen Page, Vincent D'Onofrio as Wilson Fisk, and Wilson Bethel as Bullseye. New episodes will begin airing on Disney+ starting March 24.

What to Expect From Jessica Jones and Daredevil's Team-Up

Marvel Television

The reunion between Jessica Jones and Daredevil is one fans have been waiting years to see, and everything revealed about the duo's team-up suggests it will live up to expectations.

One interesting note about Ritter's role in Daredevil: Born Again is that Marvel producer Sana Amanat revealed that Jessica Jones will be back in Matt's life for "personal reasons," confirming that the hero continues to follow her own agenda. Adding to this are hints from showrunner Dario Scardapane that Jessica Jones will be in a new chapter of her life when fans see her again, suggesting Marvel could be preparing to adapt a pivotal arc from the comics that potentially sees her married to fellow defender, Luke Cage.

What's particularly exciting about Jessica Jones having her own motives and arc in Daredevil: Born Again is that it could be laying the groundwork for her to lead her own show once more, with Marvel TV's head even teasing that an MCU Jessica Jones show is coming "sooner than you think."

As for Daredevil, having Jessica back in his life could be the spark that ignites the character to step up as a leader again. Matt acted as something of a de facto leader of the Defenders in the Netflix show, and reuniting with his old colleague could challenge the typical lone wolf to embrace working as part of a team again. This is particularly relevant now that Daredevil is in the MCU, where superhero team-up potential is at an all-time high.