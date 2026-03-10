Mario Galaxy Movie Reveals 2 New Popcorn Buckets For Bowser & Luma

The Super Mario Galaxy Movie has revealed two more exclusive popcorn buckets tied to its theatrical release. The new movie based on Nintendo's video game characters continues the story of brothers Mario and Luigi, as they set out to save the galaxy from Bowser and his new, villainous son, Bowser Jr. Like the first film, the Super Mario Galaxy Movie is jumping on the popcorn bucket trend with several exciting themed options.

One of the most exciting new characters in the second Mario movie is Yoshi, who already received an adorable popcorn bucket design. On top of that, Illumination is releasing a pair of popcorn buckets inspired by Bowser and the Lumas.

The Bowser bucket, shared by AMC Theatres, has been "forged in a thousand tiny fires" and is a mini-sized bucket to reflect the miniature size that Bowser finds himself in at the start of the film. The miniature cauldron bucket is a fun joke about Bowser's situation in the Super Mario Galaxy Movie, though its popcorn supply will only last so long in the slightly longer second Mario film.

AMC

Cinemark gave us an additional look at the Bowser's Cauldron bucket, which is attached to their Super Mario Galaxy Movie Super Ticket Package. The Cauldron Bucket seems to be keychain-sized and attached to a miniature version of Bowser from the movie.

Cinemark

Another Super Mario Galaxy popcorn bucket was revealed via the Fandango store, this time dedicated to the adorable Luma. The Lumas in the Mario world are small star-shaped beings with childlike personalities.

Universal

The Lumas were breakout stars of the first Super Mario movie, so it's no surprise they're getting their own popcorn bucket this time around. The design is extra special, too, as the small orange-waving-Luma-shaped bucket can replicate its character's powers by glowing.

Universal

The Luma bucket features a hatch at the back of the character for popcorn and an LED light at its base to provide a soft orange glow. It is currently up for pre-order as part of a bundle for $49.99, which also includes a ticket to see the Super Mario Galaxy Movie.

Universal

The Lumas are confirmed to return in the Super Mario Galaxy Movie, and this time they'll be accompanied by Princess Rosalina, a character the Lumas consider to be their mother figure.

Universal

It hasn't yet been confirmed which cinema chains these popcorn buckets will be available at, or exclusive to, but details will likely emerge in the coming weeks.

Alongside the large Yoshi popcorn bucket, fans will have an array of interesting and unique popcorn vessels to choose from when they see Super Mario Galaxy in cinemas, starting April 1. Along with the return of Chris Pratt, Anya Taylor-Joy, Jack Black, and Charlie Day, the second Mario film features the voice talents of Brie Larson, Bennie Safdie, and Donald Glover.

What These Popcorn Buckets Mean For the Super Mario Galaxy Movie

Nintendo

While movie tie-in popcorn buckets are typically just a bit of fun for theatregoers, in this instance, they may also contain clues about the film.

In the case of Bowser's story in the Super Mario Galaxy Movie, fans already know he will be shrunken in some parts of the film, but the latest trailers have confirmed he will return to his normal, giant self. It's still unclear how Bowser reverts to his regular size in the movie, but the cauldron featured in the popcorn bucket may have something to do with it. In the games, Bowser Jr. has been known to place his father in a magic cauldron to restore him to his former state; for example, in New Super Mario Bros., in which Dry Bowser was restored through such a process, and it could be a similar case here.

As for Luma, it's already confirmed that the Lumas will be back in full force in the sequel. However, this time, with Princess Rosalina on board, the small stars are likely to play an even larger part. The orange Luma from the popcorn bucket design may also be a reference to a specific character from Super Mario Galaxy 2, Co-Star Luma. Co-Star Luma is actually controllable by the player in the game, so it could hint at there being one Luma that's more of a prominent character than the others in The Super Mario Galaxy Movie.