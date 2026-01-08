'Super Mario Movie 2' Just Revealed Bowser's Unexpected Team-Up With [Spoilers]

A new Super Mario Galaxy Movie leak revealed that Bowser is set for a shocking team-up as part of the upcoming movie. Illumination Entertainment's next Nintendo-themed animated adventure will usher audiences back into the colorful world of the Mushroom Kingdom, once again bringing Nintendo's beloved Mario canon to life in glorious cinematic fashion.

This will include the return of classic characters from the first movie (like Chris Pratt as Mario and Jack Black as Bowser) as well as newcomers to the franchise (i.e., Brie Larson's Princess Rosalina and Benny Safdie's Bowser Jr.). These new characters offer a whole new range of possibilities for the Mario Movie franchise, including potential team-ups that fans have either been waiting to see for years or never knew they needed.

One of these unlikely pairings will reportedly be between Jack Black's villainous King Koopa and the new addition to the blockbuster franchise, Yoshi. A leaked image of some new merchandise for The Super Mario Galaxy Movie confirmed the pairing, showing the classic Mario villain riding atop Yoshi across the cosmos.

The never-before-seen product listings, for a Mario Movie tie-in tabletop pinball machine and new balancing game, feature several images of characters from the 2026 movie. This included a glimpse of a shrunk-down Bowser (as seen in the film's first trailer), saddled up on Mario's dinosaur companion.

It would seem that, at some point in the new film, the fan-favorite video game villain will pair up with Yoshi—a pairing that would raise the eyebrows of even the most diehard Mario fan.

The two characters are rarely associated with one another in the Mario canon unless they are on the same team in one of the many Mario Sports titles or sharing a Kart in the beloved Mario Kart Double Dash.

Illumination Entertainment

Fans may remember that Jack Black's Bowser served as the primary protagonist of the first Mario movie. He seems to have been replaced by the cunning Bowser Jr. in the new film, as his spine-shelled son attempts to bring his father back to his former glory.

Illumination Entertainment

As for Yoshi, the beloved Mario game character was teased at the end of Illumination's first stab at the iconic mustachioed plumber. In that film's post-credit scene, a green-spotted Yoshi egg could be seen residing in the sewers beneath the Mario Bros' home of New York City.

The Super Mario Galaxy Movie comes to theaters on April 3, 2026. The new film from Illumination Entertainment (best known for the Despicable Me franchise) will see Mario and friends take to the stars, as they confront a new threat in the terrifying Bowser Jr. On their adventure, they will cross paths with new planet-hopping allies, including the adorable Yoshi and Princess of the Lumas, Rosalina.

Why Would Bowser Team Up With Yoshi?

Bowser and Yoshi are something of an unlikely pair when it comes to the Mario canon. Super Mario is known for plenty of iconic pairings. Mario and Luigi. Peach and Daisy. However, Yoshi and Bowser rarely have their names mentioned in conversation together.

So, why would the King of the Koopas be seen palling around with Yoshi as part of The Super Mario Galaxy Movie?

Well, this sneak peek that Illumination has provided fans in this new leaked movie merch may hold the key to uncovering how such a partnership may come to be. The fact that this version of Bowser appears to be shrunk down, as seen in promotional materials for the film, could mean that this pairing occurs early in the movie.

In the few scant glimpses audiences have been given of the 2026 animated blockbuster, Bowser seems to be under the guard of Mario and Luigi in Princess Peach's castle when the movie begins. That is, until his son Bowser Jr. shows up to steal back his dad from Nintendo's overall-clad plumbers.

Perhaps when Bowser is in the care of the Mario Bros., he crosses paths with Yoshi and rides atop his back just like he is seen doing in the new leaked promotional art for the film.