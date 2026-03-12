Spider-Man: Brand New Day Trailer Rumors Hint At When We Will See It

Anticipation is building around when audiences will finally see the first trailer for Spider-Man: Brand New Day, the upcoming fourth solo outing for Tom Holland's Peter Parker. The film is set to swing into theaters on July 31, but fans have been dying for a proper first look at the next chapter in the MCU wall-crawler's story. Recent official images showing characters like the Hulk and Scorpion have only fueled the online desire to an extreme degree. Now, new rumors suggest the long-awaited trailer for the next Spider-Man could arrive sooner rather than later.

Online chatter about the first Spider-Man: Brand New Day trailer went into high gear after content creator Matt Ramos (Supes) claimed during a livestream that the footage would arrive next week, later reiterating the rumor on X:

"Next week we're finally getting the trailer for Spider-Man Brand New Day. The wait is almost over."

Not long after, industry insider Daniel Richtman seemingly backed up the claim, responding, "It's true," while replying to a post suggesting that both the Spider-Man: Brand New Day and Dune: Messiah trailers would debut in the same week.

Marvel Studios

Additional details came from scooper The Beyond Reporter, who posted that the first trailer would specifically arrive online on Wednesday, March 18.

Meanwhile, online creator Grace Randolph weighed in on speculation that the footage could premiere alongside Amazon MGM Studio's Project Hail Mary when that film hits theaters on March 20, noting the rumor "might be on the money."

CBR's Sean O'Connell joined the conversation online, posting to X, "You know what would be cool? A Spider-Man: Brand New Day trailer," adding to the buzz that the first teaser will indeed be dropping soon.

For the sake of argument, let's assume the rumored Wednesday, March 18 drop is accurate. That would put the first trailer for Brand New Day roughly 135 days ahead of the film's global debut.

For comparison, the first teaser for Spider-Man: No Way Home landed about 116 days before its theatrical release.

Considering No Way Home had sky-high multiversal hype, it makes sense that Brand New Day might start its marketing cycle slightly earlier.

There is also a plausible business reason behind the rumor that the trailer could be attached to Project Hail Mary. Both films are produced by longtime Spider-Man steward Amy Pascal, and while Sony Pictures distributes the Spider-Man movies outright, the studio is also handling international distribution for Project Hail Mary.

Pairing the two would give Sony a built-in audience of blockbuster fans while helping kick off the marketing push for Spider-Man: Brand New Day in a major way.

A week ahead of its release, Ryan Gosling's new space adventure is projected to earn around $85 million during its opening weekend domestically, which has only been fueled by positive reviews.

If the Brand New Day trailer were to be delayed to the end of April, it would break the record for the shortest promotional tour for an MCU movie. That is currently held by Thor: Love and Thunder, which debuted its first trailer just 93 days before release.

What to Expect in Spider-Man 4's First Trailer

If the trailer does arrive next week, it could also coincide with a particularly busy stretch for Marvel's street-level storytelling.

Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 is set to premiere on March 24, and while Charlie Cox's Daredevil is not expected to appear in Brand New Day, Jon Bernthal's Punisher is starring in the new Spidey flick.

Naturally, fans are hoping the first teaser will finally clarify what the film is actually about. The biggest mystery remains the identity of the movie's primary villain, something Marvel Studios and Sony have kept tightly under wraps.

There is also through-the-roof curiosity surrounding Sadie Sink's role, with persistent rumors suggesting the young star could be playing Jean Grey.

Still, if Marvel learned anything from the marketing success of No Way Home, it's that mystery can be a powerful tool, meaning that her identity may not be revealed until late July.

What viewers will likely see, however, is plenty of Tom Holland back in action as Spider-Man, who is at the peak of his super-sense powers.

Expect quick glimpses of how Peter Parker's life has changed four years after the events of No Way Home, flashes of the film's various antagonists, and possibly even early hints at how characters like the Punisher and Mark Ruffalo's Hulk factor into the story.