'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' Gets A New Trailer Update That Nobody Wanted

Spider-Man: Brand New Day's first trailer looks even further away after the latest update. Fans have been eagerly awaiting the first look at Spider-Man: Brand New Day for a while, especially as Avengers: Doomsday already released four teasers, and that movie won't debut until December 18, while the wall-crawler will return on July 31. Even though Brand New Day doesn't have an official trailer quite yet, Sony was forced to take action after Spider-Man 4's first look leaked online, featuring stars Tom Holland and Sadie Sink.

A report from Deadline delivered a Super Bowl LX shocker, revealing that Marvel Studios will be "sitting out" the 2026 show. In what it describes as an "anomaly" for the trailer-loaded big game, neither July's Spider-Man: Brand New Day nor December's Avengers: Doomsday will be present at the Super Bowl.

The studio has been present at the Super Bowl every year since 2020, with looks at Black Widow, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Moon Knight, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, Deadpool & Wolverine, and Thunderbolts*, making its 2026 absence strange.

It should be noted that, while Spider-Man 4 is co-produced by Marvel Studios, it is distributed by Sony Pictures, not Disney, like other MCU movies. Sitting out the Super Bowl is nothing new for Sony, as it usually avoids the annual football event's high ad prices. This year, those prices reached a record high of $10 million for a 30-second spot, up from last year's estimated $7.5-8 million.

When Will Spider-Man: Brand New Day's First Trailer Release?

Marvel Studios

Spider-Man: No Way Home faced a similar situation to Brand New Day, being a highly anticipated blockbuster plagued by leaks and hiding plenty of secrets. That movie's teaser hit the web in late August, around 115 days before its mid-December 2021 release. If the 2026 sequel was to follow the same pattern, Spider-Man: Brand New Day's first trailer would be released in early April.

But there is reason to hope it could arrive sooner...

Deadline noted that, in recent years, the studios that typically sit out the Super Bowl (including Warner Bros. and Apple) have been "dropping these spots in the week leading up to the Super Bowl, similar to other brands."

Alex Perez stated in January that there has been "some movement from Sony" on the Brand New Day trailer, and its release could be "imminent." As such, it isn't out of the realm of possibility to speculate that the much-anticipated first official look could still arrive in February, even in the coming days or weeks.

Many will also be sad to hear that, unless Marvel Studios is keeping its secrets tighter than ever, Avengers: Doomsday won't be present, pushing back the expected first look at Robert Downey Jr.'s Doctor Doom further.

Still reeling off its four-trailer Doomsday run, it may be a little too soon for Marvel Studios to truly kickstart its expansive marketing campaign. Disney will likely want something for Avengers 5 to play in theaters alongside The Mandalorian & Grogu in May, and again with Spider-Man 4 in July, so there is more on the way.