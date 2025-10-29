New Robert Downey Jr. Doctor Doom Suit HD Photos Reveal 2 Exciting Details

New photos of Robert Downey Jr.'s Doctor Doom suit have seemingly revealed a pair of exciting MCU details. After playing the armored Avenger Iron Man for more than a decade, RDJ is getting set to take on a Marvel role of a different sort in the upcoming Avengers: Doomsday. Instead of portraying his usual genius, billionaire, playboy, philanthropist, the 60-year-old will bring to life the iconic comic book villain Doctor Doom, serving as the primary threat in next year's Multiversal Avengers team-up.

Since Downey's announcement as the masked madman, fans have received several teases of his new MCU character; however, this may be the best one yet. A new HD image of Downey's Doom suit has made its way online (via Avengers Updates on X), offering fans the best look yet at the Avenges 5 big bad.

This new glimpse at the Doctor Doom costume makes a pair of Marvel-themed Easter eggs stand out all the more clearly, with fans wondering what they could mean for the upcoming Multiverse-spanning MCU story. Along Doom's shoulders, two symbols can be seen pinning his cape to the rest of his armor.

This pair of insignias appears to feature a hammer and a star, with each closely resembling the logos of two big-name Marvel heroes.

The hammer looks suspiciously like Thor's ultra-powerful Mjölnir, bearing its large rectangular head and strong handle worthy of a god's grip.

And the star looks to be the same Hala star used to represent the Kree people, and the very same star that Brie Larson's Captain Marvel bears on the chest of her iconic red-and-blue supersuit.

Fans had previously seen this version of the Doctor Doom suit at the Disney 2026 Merchandise Expo in China in September; however, this is by far the clearest photo of the next Avengers villain that fans have gotten so far.

Downey's Doctor Doom is set to make his MCU debut (after only being teased in the Fantastic Four: First Steps post-credits scene) in next year's Avengers: Doomsday. Directed by Endgame filmmakers Joe and Anthony Russo, Doomsday is set to come to theaters on December 18, 2026, following Earth's Mightiest Heroes as they must band together with characters from across the Marvel Multiverse to take down the terrifying Victor Von Doom.

Why Are The Captain Marvel and Thor logos on Doctor Doom's Suit?

It is unclear why Robert Downey Jr.'s Doctor Doom would be adored in the symbols of these fan-favorite heroes, but it could potentially hint at a grim fate for (at least some version of) Thor and Captain Marvel.

Perhaps, as this Doom Variant travels the Multiverse, he has taken a liking to honoring the anchor beings of the universes he conquers with a personal trophy (like these pins).

This could mean that by the time Doom comes onto the mainline Avengers' radar, he has already taken out several universes, one in which a Captain Marvel Variant was the it anchor being, and the other where a Thor Variant was. Showing these victories for the big bad could be a good way to make the audience aware of just how significant a threat Doom is, with no Avenger seemingly too strong for him to take on.

There have been teases of this level of brutality for Downey's villain so far, including a particularly epic moment recently, where Marvel showed the Doomsday villain with what appeared to be the skeleton of the Mad Titan Thanos in-hand.

Maybe he also has a token from that confrontation as well, somewhere on his costume, honoring his greatest opponents by outfitting himself with trinkets to remember them by.