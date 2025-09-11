Avengers: Doomsday Official Promo Art Reveals New Doctor Doom Suit (Photos)

Official Avengers: Doomsday promo art unveils a new Doctor Doom suit, giving fans a potential first glimpse at Robert Downey Jr.'s menacing Phase 6 villain. Victor von Doom is poised to wreak havoc in Avengers: Doomsday as he is expected to go up against a plethora of heroes, including the Avengers, New Avengers, Fantastic Four, and the X-Men. While not much is known about Doom's plans for the Multiverse, Doomsday will reportedly copy Avengers: Infinity War's main character twist for Doctor Doom, meaning he will be the twisted hero in the crossover movie's story.

Doctor Doom's design is one of the highly anticipated reveals for Avengers: Doomsday, especially after the Disney Blockbuster Consumer Products panel in May 2025 showed what Doom might look like on the big screen. With Doomsday set to be released in December 2026, a potential first look was revealed in a recent Disney event in China.

Promotional art for Avengers: Doomsday displayed at the Disney 2026 Merchandise Expo in China showed a brand-new Doctor Doom design, providing fans a potential first look at Robert Downey Jr.'s MCU villain:

Disney

It's worth noting that this is a completely new Doctor Doom design, unlike the one the studio used at the Disney Blockbuster Consumer Products panel earlier this May.

Interestingly, the Spider-Man design shown at the May 2025 panel ended up being the same one used for Spider-Man: Brand New Day. This means that there is a good chance that this promo art of Doctor Doom from Doomsday could end up being the same design of the character on-screen.

