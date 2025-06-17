The first official look at Avengers: Doomsday crew merchandise showcased a menacing look at Doctor Doom. After portraying Iron Man for over a decade in the MCU, Robert Downey Jr. is set to return to the Marvel brand to portray the sinister villain, Victor Von Doom (aka Dr. Doom), in Avengers 5. While plot details are still being kept under wraps, Dr. Doom is expected to wreak havoc against Earth's Mightiest Heroes and the X-Men in a clash that is poised to unravel throughout the Multiverse.

Ahead of Avengers: Doomsday, the hype surrounding Dr. Doom is at an all-time high, but not much is known about the villain's design and motivations behind his looming attack. In May 2025, a behind-the-scenes photo of Robert Downey Jr. hinted at his version of Doom's damaged face, which could mirror the character's disfigured face from the comics. And now, more hints about Doctor Doom's design emerged online via a new video straight from the MCU veteran.

In a video posted by Good Morning America, Robert Downey Jr. shared an adorable message toward Ironheart stars Dominique Thorne and Anthony Ramos ahead of their series' premiere on Disney+.

GMA

During the video, the actor showed off his Avengers: Doomsday production cap, which managed to showcase a look at a comic-accurate version of Doctor Doom:

GMA

A closer look at the image shows Doctor Doom's complete menacing look. While this is not yet an official look at Downey Jr.'s version of the villain, this could provide a hint of the live-action design that Marvel Studios wants to achieve for the upcoming Phase 6 movie.

GMA

The Doctor Doom image from the official Avengers: Doomsday merch appears to be inspired by the villain's design from the Silver Age of Marvel Comics:

Marvel Comics

The villain's design from the Silver Age shows off his classic green and silver armor, a metal mask, and his hooded cape:

Marvel Comics

It is still unknown when Marvel Studios will unveil the first official look at Robert Downey Jr.'s Doctor Doom. With production still ongoing, combined with Avengers: Doomsday's release date delay to December 2026, a special reveal might not happen anytime soon.

What to Expect in Doctor Doom's MCU Debut in Avengers 5

Marvel

It's no secret that Robert Downey Jr.'s Doctor Doom is at the center of Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars, considering that Disney already revealed the villain as the surprising face of the Avengers franchise.

With Doom at the forefront, his role could be quite similar to Thanos' predicament in Avengers: Infinity War, where he saw himself as the hero in his own story while the actual heroes (the Avengers) try to stop him.

Past rumors already claimed that Doctor Doom will do whatever it takes to win in Avengers 5, with him utilizing a secret weapon (in the form of Sentinels) to battle the X-Men, and he could even use his likeness to Tony Stark as an advantage to trick some of Earth's Mightiest Heroes.

With an intelligent and formidable villain like Doctor Doom, a clash of epic proportions is in the cards for Avengers: Doomsday, and early signs suggest that he could be a challenging foe to beat which could lead to his stunning victory that might potentially set the stage for an unexpected new status quo in Avengers: Secret Wars.