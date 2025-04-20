Avengers: Doomsday Confirmed to Include 7 of Marvel's Strongest Characters

The characters and capabilities Marvel Studios assembled for Avengers: Doomsday are unlike anything audiences have seen in the MCU to date.

Avengers: Doomsday Delivers 7 of Marvel's Most Powerful Characters

When Avengers 5 arrives in theaters on May 1, 2026, Robert Downey Jr.'s Doctor Doom will be joined by old and new MCU heroes, along with Fox's X-Men. Among them are some of Marvel's most powerful characters, both in the comics and on-screen:

Thor

The Norse God of Thunder wasn't lying when he called himself the strongest Avenger. In addition to summoning lightning and having incredible strength, Thor has fought Thanos, Hulk, and Gorr, outsmarted Hela and Loki, survived the full force of a star, wiped out the Outriders attacking Wakanda in Avengers: Infinity War, and more.

But the immortal Thor Odinson's on-screen heroics have yet to show his full capabilities. In the comics, Thor can summon other weather elements beyond that of just lightning and even break Adamantium. Perhaps audiences will see more of Thor's powers when faced with the new challenge of Avengers: Doomsday.

Loki

Perhaps no character within the MCU has a journey quite like the God of Mischief. Thor's adoptive brother and original Avengers villain took to the screen with the abilities of a Frost Giant and shape-shifter, a genius-level intellect, and magical abilities.

After single-handedly remaking the Multiverse into Yggdrasil in Loki Season 2, the God of Mischief Variant took a new role: the God of Stories. This position will likely put him on a collision course with the Multiversal threats of Avengers: Doomsday and beyond.

Sentry

Set to make his MCU debut in Thunderbolts*, Lewis Pullman's Sentry is described as Marvel's Superman, but with a twist.

With powers derived from the super-soldier serum, Sentry's abilities are wide-ranging in the comics, from near-immortality to flight to superhuman strength. However, Sentry comes with a dark alter-ego, the Void, capable of shape-shifting, controlling the weather, attacking the mind with traumatic visions, and, from the Thunderbolts* marketing, seemingly deleting people from existence.

Doctor Strange

Since he entered the MCU in 2016, Doctor Strange has become a driving force behind on-screen events due to his intelligence and abilities as a Sorcerer Supreme, as well as his knowledge of the Multiverse and Incursions.

Apart from his valuable knowledge and insight, Strange's powers include teleportation, astral projection, dimensional travel, levitation, and the abilities that came with that new third eye. It's also important to note that a Variant of Doctor Strange unraveled an entire universe in What If...?, which may come into play in Avengers 5 and beyond.

Professor X

While the Scarlet Witch killed a version of Professor Charles Xavier (Patrick Stewart) in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, a Variant of Professor X and leader of Fox's X-Men is back for Avengers: Doomsday, where fans are anticipating his powers to be on full display.

Both on-screen and in the comics, Professor X is one of the most powerful and intelligent telepaths. He is capable of reading thoughts and projecting his own over vast distances, evoking mental and physical paralysis, hurling mind "bolts" that stun others into unconsciousness, creating mental illusions, and even astral projection.

Magneto

After playing the complex Magneto in Fox's X-Men franchise, Ian McKellen's mutant antihero is reuniting with Stewart's Professor X for Avengers: Doomsday, where his Omega-level mutant powers (and Ian McKellen's new mutant look) will be shown.

In the comics, on-screen, and in animation, Magneto is a genius known for his formidable abilities, which center on manipulating magnetic fields. These powers allow him to control metals, fly, generate electromagnetic pulses, reject telepathy, and even manipulate chemical structures extending to atomic levels.

Doctor Doom

Described by Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige as Marvel's most iconic villain, Doctor Doom, played by Robert Downey Jr., is set to be one of the MCU's greatest threats to date.

If the title Doomsday wasn't enough to raise fan concerns about this supervillain in Avengers 5, his wide-ranging powers and skill sets will do the trick. In addition to being the monarch of Latveria, Doom is skilled in magic and sorcery while also possessing an intelligence on par with Reed Richards, making him one of Marvel's smartest characters.

This double-threat has allowed him to steal the abilities of cosmic beings and even travel through time and dimensions, all while protected by his signature metal suit and mask.