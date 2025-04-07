Unannounced Thor Movie Actor Spotted With Pedro Pascal Near Avengers: Doomsday Filming

Following the announcement of the Avengers: Doomsday cast, a star known for work in the Thor saga was seen near filming for the MCU's next team-up outing with the MCU's Mister Fantastic actor, Pedro Pascal.

Doomsday is already confirmed to deliver the biggest cast of any comic book movie in history, and the announcement stirred up plenty of interesting discussions. Some confirmed stars for the film are still keeping quiet about their involvement, leaving fans to fend for themselves news-wise.

With over a year until Avengers: Doomsday releases, plenty of secrets are still being kept. However, Marvel seemingly cannot keep everything under wraps thanks to potential cast members simply living their best lives.

Thor Star Seen Near Avengers: Doomsday Filming Location

Shortly after Marvel Studios began filming 2026's Avengers: Doomsday, an Instagram post revealed an unexpected Thor star being close to the action.

Tessa Thompson (known for playing the MCU's Valkyrie) posted a picture to her Instagram Story of Reed Richards star Pedro Pascal with his arms up and smiling at a party. Thompson also appears to be sitting on Pascal's shoulders as he celebrates his 50th birthday (held on April 2).

Instagram

Pascal is one of the first 27 confirmed cast members in Avengers: Doomsday and is already filming for the 2026 blockbuster. Tessa Thompson has not yet been announced to be in Avengers: Doomsday; however, Marvel has revealed that the final cast of Avengers 5 will include many more Marvel characters.

While nothing is certain, considering Thompson is so close to where filming is taking place, it would be no surprise to see her reprise her role as Valkyrie in the movie as well.

Thomspon played Valkyrie in five MCU projects, most recently in What If...? Season 3. Her last live-action appearance came via a small cameo as the King of Asgard in 2023's The Marvels.

Valkyrie's Potential Role in Avengers: Doomsday

Marvel Studios

Doomsday would be Thompson's second Avengers movie after 2019's Avengers: Endgame. While she only appeared in one scene before shining during the epic final battle, she could be in for a bigger role this time around.

Since Endgame, Valkyrie has held a position as the King of Asgard after being anointed to the role by Chris Hemsworth's Thor. Continuing with this role in 2022's Thor: Love and Thunder, she now has the task of leading the New Asgardians against any potential threats.

After Hemsworth became the first name on the back of Doomsday's string of director's chairs, Valkyrie's chances of appearing in the film went up. If she gets a bigger role, she will unquestionably prove to be a key fighter for Earth's Mightiest Heroes as new Variants and enemies make their presence known.

In the end, all these questions will lead to Robert Downey Jr.'s reintroduction to the MCU as Doctor Victor Von Doom (see more on a recent birthday post for Downey here).

Downey Jr. is being teased as arguably the scariest and most powerful villain Marvel Studios has ever delivered, particularly considering the inevitable ties between Doom and Tony Stark. No matter the details, emotions will run high for Thompson and everyone else involved in this blockbuster.

Avengers: Doomsday will debut in theaters on May 1, 2026.