According to a new report, fans now have an indication of who the first few cast members in the MCU's Avengers: Doomsday will be.

Although some have doubts that Endgame's success will ever be duplicated, Marvel will do its best to challenge it with 2026's Avengers: Doomsday and 2027's Avengers: Secret Wars.

Marvel confirmed that Doomsday will serve as the new direction for the Multiverse Saga, changing paths from Avengers: The Kang Dynasty. Just like all four of its predecessors, it is expected to be packed to the brim with Marvel's best heroes going up against their biggest threat to date.

Avengers: Doomsday's First 10 Cast Members

As initially detailed by Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige at San Diego Comic-Con 2024, Avengers: Doomsday has five cast members officially confirmed for inclusion in the story.

Ahead of confirming the titles for the next two Avengers movies, Feige indicated the cast playing the Fantastic Four would be appearing in the next two films, including Avengers: Secret Wars.

Another report from The Cosmic Circus further noted cast members from two 2025 MCU movies, Thunderbolts* and Captain America: Brave New World, who would be involved in the epic crossover:

The reported cast members of Avengers: Doomsday are listed below:

Robert Downey - Doctor Doom

Robert Downey Jr.

Marvel Studios shocked the comic book movie world with the announcement that Robert Downey Jr. would take on the role of Doctor Victor Von Doom starting in Avengers: Doomsday. This marks his second role in the MCU after leading the franchise as Tony Stark/Iron Man from 2008 to 2019.

As indicated by the title, Downey's Doom is expected to be the main antagonist in Avengers: Doomsday as he fights Earth's Mightiest Heroes.

Currently, the big question is whether this version of the Latverian leader will be from the same universe as the MCU's Fantastic Four, especially if he ends up appearing in The Fantastic Four: First Steps.

Florence Pugh - Yelena Belova

Florence Pugh

Following appearances in Black Widow and Hawkeye, Florence Pugh appears set to reprise her role as Yelena Belova in Avengers: Doomsday. She was also teased to have a big role in the film when it was Avengers: The Kang Dynasty.

This will come after she plays a leading role in 2025's Thunderbolts*, helping head up a team of potentially reformed villains before teaming up with the Avengers.

Yelena could possibly take over the spot formerly held by Scarlett Johansson's Natasha Romanoff, particularly after coming to an understanding over her death with Jeremy Renner's Hawkeye.

Sebastian Stan - Bucky Barnes

Sebastian Stan

Also reportedly set to come over to Avengers 5 from Thunderbolts* is Sebastian Stan's Bucky Barnes/Winter Soldier, starring in what would be his 11th project in the MCU.

Fans recently saw set photos from Thunderbolts* showing Stan in a grey suit. This comes along with quotes from Stan explaining how Barnes would be a congressman in the new movie, which could continue into Avengers 5 as well.

However, this new sequel should see Bucky jump back into action as a superhero, particularly with the fact that he'll have to step up after Steve Rogers' retirement in Avengers: Endgame.

Anthony Mackie - Sam Wilson / Captain America

Anthony Mackie

Anthony Mackie looks ready to take his place as one of the Avengers' leaders with his role as Sam Wilson/Captain America. This comes after his 2021 role in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier along with his upcoming 2025 solo movie, Captain America: Brave New World.

No matter how his battles with villains like the Leader, the Red Hulk, and the Serpent Society play out, Sam Wilson is certain to serve as one of the Avengers' new leaders just as Steve Rogers did before him.

He'll have to learn how to lead the team, working with heroes he knows and newcomers alike as they try to counter whatever plan Doctor Doom has in place.

Danny Ramirez - Joaquin Torres / Falcon

Danny Ramirez

Taking over the Falcon position in Captain America 4 will be Danny Ramirez's Joaquin Torres, who became Sam Wilson's new partner in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. Unsurprisingly, he'll continue to evolve in that position during Avengers: Doomsday.

Not being blessed with superpowers, Torres will rely on the skills he learned in the military and the experience he gains next to the new Captain America as he learns what the Avengers are all about.

How he'll find his place alongside the rest of the team is still a mystery, but with a high-tech new suit and wings in hand, he'll be able to hold his own against anything that comes in front of him.

Pedro Pascal - Reed Richards / Mister Fantastic

Pedro Pascal

As confirmed in a piece of concept art released on Valentine's Day, the MCU's Reed Richards/Mr. Fantastic will be portrayed by The Mandalorian star Pedro Pascal starting in The Fantastic Four: First Steps.

He will be the third actor to portray the role in live-action after Ioan Gruffudd (Fantastic Four), Miles Teller (Fan4stic), and John Krasinksi (Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness).

Reed is sure to have mastered his stretchy/shape-shifting powers by the time Avengers: Doomsday comes around. His status as potentially "the smartest man alive" will also be highly valued in the fight against Doom.

On top of that, fans are anxious to see how the two characters' personal relationship comes into play, particularly if they hail from the same universe.

Vanessa Kirby - Sue Storm / Invisible Woman

Vanessa Kirby

Following in Jessica Alba and Kate Mara's unseen footsteps, Mission: Impossible star Vanessa Kirby will suit up as Sue Storm/the Invisible Woman. Her appearance in her solo movie and Avengers: Doomsday comes after months of speculation that she would eventually play the heroine.

Reportedly serving as the team's leader in this movie, Sue's relationship with Reed will be front and center as they are said to be deeply in love with one another.

Given everything that's been said about the MCU's take on the team, Kirby's Sue Storm should be quite a force to be reckoned with upon entry into the MCU.

Ebon Moss-Bachrach - Ben Grimm / Thing

Ebon Moss-Bachrach

The Bear standout Ebon Moss-Bachrach will be back in the MCU as Ben Grimm/The Thing, following the efforts of Michael Chiklis and Jamie Bell. This also marks his second role in the MCU after playing David Lieberman/Micro in Season 1 of The Punisher on Netflix.

Doomsday should feature Ben Grimm as his most powerful version to date, especially amongst other potential co-stars like Mark Ruffalo's Hulk.

As is the case with Reed Richards, he should also have plenty of history with Downey's Dr. Doom from their solo movie that will need resolution as well.

Joseph Quinn - Johnny Storm / The Human Torch

Joseph Quinn

Completing Marvel's First Family is Joseph Quinn's Johnny Storm/Human Torch, who takes the proverbial torch from MCU stars Chris Evans and Michael B. Jordan. It also comes shortly after Evans reprised his classic character for a small but memorable role in 2024's Deadpool & Wolverine.

Quinn's younger hero is sure to bring his fiery attitude along with potentially supernova-level flames into battle against Doctor Doom, doing everything he can to protect his family and the Avengers.

Should Sue Storm's romantic relationship come into play as well, Johnny should be even more fired up on a personal level to take out Downey's archvillain.

Franklin Richards (Actor TBA)

Franklin Richards

All indications point to The Fantastic Four: First Steps bringing the first live-action version of Franklin Richards, Reed and Sue's superpowered son, into the MCU. This could mean a more substantial role for him in Avengers: Doomsday, which can only spell trouble for Doctor Doom and his allies.

Franklin is known as one of the most powerful beings in Marvel Comics history, blessed with reality-warping powers, telepathy, telekinesis, and energy blasts amongst other awesome powers.

Should he be anywhere close to his full potential in Avengers: Doomsday, no matter who plays the role, he'll be one of the most powerful new additions the Avengers could ask for.

Who Else Could Be Cast in Avengers: Doomsday?

Outside of these 10 characters, Avengers: Doomsday's cast should have no shortage of heroes in its ranks.

Chris Hemsworth's Thor was already teased for a role in his fifth Avengers outing, and it would be shocking to see him not have Bruce Banner and Clint Barton alongside him from the OG team.

Additionally, in June 2024, Benedict Cumberbatch indicated that he is scheduled to film an Avengers movie in 2025, so Doctor Strange is a virtual lock for Doomsday.

As for newcomers, Shang-Chi star Simu Liu previously teased what he knew about the movie, but that was when it was called The Kang Dynasty and had his old director, Destin Daniel Cretton, in tow.

Fans are also expecting most of the cast of The Marvels to be included, particularly Brie Larson's Captain Marvel since she is one of the MCU's most powerful heroes. Iman Vellani's Ms. Marvel and Teyonah Parris' Monica Rambeau should be no small players in this effort either.

Fans will still have to wait for more official news on the rest of the cast, but even early on, the sequel is shaping up to be another massive MCU event.

Avengers: Doomsday is set to hit theaters on May 1, 2026.

