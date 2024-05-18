First Look at Sebastian Stan's 2025 Marvel Movie Return Reveals 1 Key Bucky Change

Set photos revealed a new look at Sebastian Stan in his next Marvel movie, indicating a change for Bucky Barnes.

Sebastian Stan is a veteran member of the MCU, joining it in 2011 as Steve Rogers' (Chris Evans) best friend, Bucky Barnes, before re-emerging as the Winter Solider years later.

As a hero, villain, and somewhere in between, Bucky has been a fundamental part of the MCU post-Avengers: Endgame and is now prepared to make his next appearance following The Falcon and the Winter Soldier.

First Look at Sebastian Stan in Thunderbolts

From Thunderbolts* set photos released by Just Jared, fans got their first behind-the-scenes look at Sebastian Stan as Bucky Barnes.

The image shows Stan with long hair and stubble, notably in a professional gray suit and brown dress shoes.

This attire marks a departure from his usual looks, which have been an array of super-solider suits and his patented metal arm.

Traditionally depicted as a private and shadowy figure, this new business look indicates a more public appearance, possibly related to the U.S. government.

Taking place after the events of Captain America: Brave New World, Thaddeus "Thunderbolt" Ross (Harrison Ford) will seemingly still be the President of the United States, and Julia Louis-Dreyfus' Val will play an integral role as the Director of the CIA.

Last time he was seen in the MCU, the finale of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Barnes had short hair and a collared black leather jacket.

Ironically, official Thunderbolts* concept promotional art showed Barnes in a similar outfit, hinting that the character will have many looks throughout the film.

Plenty of change seems to be coming for the former Winter Soldier, which Stan has already teased in comments about the upcoming Thunderbolts* project.

Major Changes Coming for Bucky Barnes

Having appeared in eight MCU projects over the past 13 years (some in quick post-credits scenes), Bucky Barnes is due for his next character evolution.

Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige previously revealed that Bucky Barnes will serve as the unofficial leader of the Thunderbolts team.

Describing the group as antiheroes, he emphasized that none of them view themselves as heroes. Bucky's leadership sets the tone for the team's dynamic.

Stan mentioned how excited he was for Thunderbolts*, saying that his character could "kind of go every which way:"

"As always, it’s a pleasure going back, and you know, I think now we have - it’s an exciting time because this character can kind of go every which way. We sort of opened up the doorframe in a lot of ways. But I haven’t read the script, I still have not been sent it, so, pretty much on par as how it usually goes."

Thunderbolts* could be a story that shows many past MCU villains undergoing significant character changes.

Directed by Jake Schreier, Stan is joined by Florence Pugh, David Harbour, Hannah John-Kamen, Wyatt Russell, Lewis Pullman, and others.

In a similar idea to DC's Suicide Squad, the movie is expected to follow the 'Thunderbolts' team of antiheroes as they undertake government missions.

The first set photo of Stan shows that Bucky Barnes' role will change to something new in the MCU, possibly as a government representative or official.

Fans can get excited about some potential Earth-bound storylines connecting Captain America 4 and Thunderbolts*, which are releasing a few months apart in theaters.

Thunderbolts* is set to hit theaters on May 5, 2025.

