Marvel Studios Confirms Its 7 Next Movies In MCU Phases 5 & 6

What will the next seven releases hold for MCU movies in Phases 5 & 6?

The MCU has undeniably had its highs and lows in the Multiverse Saga across Phases 4 and 5 both on the big screen and Disney+. But the future appears brightly with many much-anticipated movies and shows on the way.

What are the Next 7 MCU Movies Releasing?

Marvel Studios currently has seven upcoming movies announced to release between 2024 and 2027, all of which had their release dates reconfirmed recently with the latest update to Disney's theatrical calendar.

However, since the news, Marvel Studios made two revisions to the schedule - via Variety - as The Fantastic Four (previously titled Fantastic Four) and Thunderbolts swapped their release dates.

While Thunderbolts was once dated for July 25, 2025 and The Fantastic Four for May 2, 2025, the two will now trade places due to production shifts.

The next seven MCU movies in Phases 5 and 6 - plus several other flicks in development at Marvel Studios - can be seen below:

Deadpool & Wolverine - July 26, 2024

Marvel

First up on Marvel Studios’ upcoming release calendar comes Deadpool & Wolverine, formerly known colloquially as Deadpool 3, which will finally bring Ryan Reynolds’ Wade Wilson into the MCU in a Multiversal adventure alongside Hugh Jackman’s returning Wolverine.

The movie is expected to be packed with cameos from past Fox characters, including Jennifer Garner’s Elektra. But there will undoubtedly be more MCU-related surprises as Loki’s TVA gets involved in Deadpool’s Multiversal antics.

Fans got their first look at the Deadpool threequel during this year’s Super Bowl with the release of the first trailer, bringing a brief new look at Wolverine and the confirmation of Emma Corrin's mysterious villain. The Shawn Levy-directed threequel will arrive in theaters on July 26.

Captain America: Brave New World - February 14, 2025

Marvel

Once dated this summer, Captain America: Brave New World will now arrive next year on February 14, 2025 as it undergoes major reshoots and rewrites.

Captain America 4 will mark the first big-screen adventure for Sam Wilson’s Star Spangled hero, played by Anthony Mackie after he finally took over the mantle from Chris Evans’ Steve Rogers on Disney+ in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier.

Other major stars will include Harrison Ford’s MCU debut as the recast General “Thunderbolt” Ross, along with a brand-new Falcon replacement, and several surprising Hulk-related characters.

Thunderbolts - May 2, 2025

Marvel

While fans are still waiting for Avengers 5 to see Earth’s Mightiest Heroes unite again, the next crossover ensemble will come a little sooner with Thunderbolts on May 2, 2025 from director Jake Schreier.

Thunderbolts will bring together an unlikely team of morally flexible MCU characters including Yelena Belova, Winter Soldier, Ghost, Red Guardian, U.S. Agent, and Taskmaster, along with Julia Louis-Dreyfus’ mysterious Valentina.

With a star-studded cast of Florence Pugh, Sebastian Stan, David Harbour, and more, Thunderbolts will also introduce Top Gun: Maverick’s Lewis Pullman as the powerful Sentry after The Walking Dead's Steven Yeun left the project.

The Fantastic Four - July 25, 2025

Marvel

Arguably one of the MCU’s most anticipated projects, The Fantastic Four, is set to hit theaters on May 2, 2025 after beginning filming this Summer - via Variety.

The cast of the flick was finally revealed by Marvel Studios on Valentine's Day, as Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Joseph Quinn, and Ebon Moss-Bachrach were confirmed to lead the way as Marvel's First Family.

After Spider-Man: No Way Home’s Jon Watts exited the project, WandaVision’s Matt Shakman will helm the movie. Fantastic Four is not expected to be an origin story for the all-new First Family as they will supposedly take on Galactus.

Blade - November 7, 2025

Marvel

Mahershala Ali was brought out at San Diego Comic-Con almost five years ago now in 2019 where he was announced as the MCU’s Blade. And fans are still waiting for his solo movie to arrive after his quick and cryptic Eternals cameo.

Details are few and far between on the Yann Demange-directed vampire flick, but Ali will supposedly go up against Mia Goth’s Lilith after the actress became a horror breakout star thanks to her role in 2022’s Pearl.

Excitingly, Blade is expected to be an R-rated affair and only the MCU’s second one after Deadpool 3. The horror superhero epic has now faced several delays, so fans are holding out hope it will finally make a release date in November 2025.

Avengers: The Kang Dynasty - May 1, 2026

Marvel

The long-awaited return of the Avengers is currently dated for May 1, 2026 with Avengers: The Kang Dynasty, which will finally bring Earth's Mightiest Heroes face-to-face with the titular conqueror after his roles in Loki and Ant-Man 3.

Marvel Studios is facing one major(s) obstacle with Avengers 5 already after parting ways with Kang actor Jonathan Majors due to his assault conviction. The recasting process for Kang is currently underway at Marvel Studios and The Color Purple actor Colman Domingo has been one rumored replacement.

The new Avengers roster has yet to be announced, but several unsurprising heroes have been rumored to feature in The Kang Dynasty.

Avengers: Secret Wars - May 7, 2027

Marvel

Just like the Infinity Saga, the Multiverse Saga will conclude with two Avengers blockbusters, the second of which will be the long-awaited Secret Wars one year after The Kang Dynasty on May 7, 2027.

Talk is already flying on which Marvel characters could feature in Secret Wars, with rumors of returning X-Men, Spider-Man, and Fantastic Four characters, along with speculation Robert Downey Jr. could be up for an Iron Man comeback.

4 Other MCU Movies On the Way

Marvel

While these may be the next seven MCU movies confirmed to be on the way, Marvel Studios undeniably does have plenty more in development, some of which will likely arrive at some point before Avengers: Secret Wars.

The MCU also has Armor Wars, Spider-Man 4, Shang-Chi 2, Eternals 2, and Doctor Strange 3 on the way, likely along with more sequels and franchise starters.

The studio has dates for unannounced projects laid out in 2026 for February 13, July 24, and November 6 which are bound to house some of these movies.

As Marvel Studios continues to map out the rest of the Multiverse Saga and beyond, it's currently unclear how these movies will fit into the future slate.

The MCU's next movie will be Deadpool & Wolverine, which hits theaters on July 26.