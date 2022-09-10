Marvel’s Thunderbolts Movie Cast Is WAY Different Than Comic Team

At San Diego Comic-Con 2022, Marvel Studios announced that Phase 5 of the MCU would end with Thunderbolts, bringing together a unique team of heroes and anti-heroes to make their mark. Bringing along Paper Towns director Jake Schreier and Black Widow head writer Eric Pearson to develop this new team-up outing, Marvel has a chance to explore something the MCU has never seen before in this darker group of fighters.

Marvel took the opportunity at the 2022 D23 Fan Expo to confirm the MCU characters that would comprise the core team in Thunderbolts after being set up in other entries over the years. 2021’s The Falcon and the Winter Soldier introduced the team’s likely leader in Valentina Allegra de Fontaine, although a trio of other movies from the past decade brought the rest of the group’s powerful players into the fold.

In the comics, this team is usually led by the classic supervillain Baron Zemo, also featuring interesting characters like Hawkeye and Luke Cage over the years. But now, as the MCU has done so many times before, the Thunderbolts movie will bring fans a take on this team that hasn’t been used before in any prior media adaptation.

MCU Bringing New Version of Thunderbolts

During Marvel Studios' presentation at the 2022 D23 Fan Expo, Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige announced the MCU characters that will team up in 2024's Thunderbolts. The roster includes the following, as shown in left-to-right order from the concept art released at the event:

Val (Julia Louis-Dreyfus)

Ghost (Hannah John-Kamen)

Red Guardian (David Harbour)

Yelena Belova (Florence Pugh)

Winter Soldier (Sebastian Stan)

U.S. Agent (Wyatt Russell)

Taskmaster (Olga Kurylenko)

Marvel Studios

Looking at the Thunderbolts' history in the comics, this team is different from any version of the group that has appeared in the pages before. Although they have all been Thunderbolts members in previous stories, this specific group will be seen together for the first time in the 2024 movie.

The most popular version was led by Baron Zero, which later turned out to be the Masters of Evil. This group featured Goliath, Beetle, Fixer, Moonstone, and Screaming Mimi, none of whom are confirmed to appear in Thunderbolts yet.

Marvel Comics

This story is developing. Please check back for updates!