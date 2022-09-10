Disney Confirms 7 Marvel Actors Appearing In Thunderbolts Movie

Just as The Avengers capped off Phase 1 of the MCU, Thunderbolts is set to end Phase 5 when it releases on July 26, 2024. The movie will be directed by Jake Schreier and written by Black Widow co-writer Eric Pearson. Similar to DC's Suicide Squad, the Thunderbolts are a team of antiheroes and villains who will be tasked to work together and achieve a certain goal. Since the movie is still almost two years away from release, the cast hasn't been revealed, but fans have had some theories about who will make up the team of "bad guys."

The name that most people mention first is Florence Pugh's Yelena Belova, who was introduced in Black Widow and even played a key role in Hawkeye. A recent report revealed that Yelena was actually set to lead the team and be joined by Wyatt Russell's John Walker, also known as U.S. Agent.

A number of reveals have already taken place during Marvel Studios' D23 presentation, but just recently, a list of seven characters who will appear in Thunderbolts was announced.

Marvel Reveals the Thunderbolts Team

During Marvel Studios' presentation at Disney's D23 Expo in Anaheim, California, Kevin Feige confirmed seven members of the Thunderbolts team that will appear in the upcoming film set to be released on July 26, 2024.

Led by Julia Louis-Dreyfus' Valentina Allegra de Fontaine, the team will consist of Florence Pugh's Yelena Belova, Sebastian Stan's Winter Soldier, Hannah John-Kamen's Ghost, David Harbour's Red Guardian, Wyatt Russell's U.S. Agent, and Olga Kurylenko's Taskmaster.

All of these characters have made appearances in other projects within the MCU, but Thunderbolts will mark the first time that they all share the screen together.