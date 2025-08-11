Beloved Pixar Movie Officially Getting a 2027 Sequel

Disney just announced an unexpected 2027 sequel to one beloved Pixar movie. As of late, Pixar and its parent company have been a sequel machine, focusing on already well-proven names like Inside Out, Moana, and Lilo & Stitch instead of new IP for its releases. Of course, there have been a few fresh faces hitting theaters (ie, this year's Elio), but for the most part, it has been sequels, reboots, and live-action remakes from the House of Mouse.

That trend is seemingly set to continue, as it was revealed that Pixar's Cars will be getting an unexpected sequel in 2027. This marks yet another addition to the animated Cars franchise, which could eventually result in a potential fourth mainline film.

It has been revealed that a new animated TV series, Cars: Lightning Racers, is in development and set to premiere on Disney Jr. and Disney+ in 2027 (via Variety).

Lightning Racers was unveiled during a special "Disney Jr. Let's Play!" fan event at Anaheim, California's Disney California Adventure Park. The event detailed several new series coming from the studio's pre-school-geared vertical.

The project will feature Owen Wilson and Larry the Cable Guy, stars of the Cars films, as their beloved big-screen characters Lightning McQueen and Mater.

It will focus on Lightning and Mater's continued adventures in Radiator Springs and includes other returning members of the Cars cast, Tony Shalhoub, Cheech Marin, Bob Peterson, and John Ratzenberger.

Yuri Lowenthal (Marvel's Spider-Man) and Leah Lewis (Elemental), newcomers to the franchise, will play new Radiator Springs residents Miles and Pipe. Abbot Elementary star Sheryl Lee Ralph will round out the new cast, bringing to life a character named Ms. Blinker.

The show's official log line is as follows:

"Building on Disney and Pixar’s beloved 'Cars' franchise, 'Cars: Lightning Racers' follows Lightning McQueen as he gears up for all-new adventures in Radiator Springs alongside his hilarious best friend Mater and new friends thrill-seeking drag car Pipes and mud-loving monster truck Miles."

Cars: Lightning Racers will come to Disney+ and Disney Jr. sometime in 2027. The project is a joint venture between Disney Television Animation and Pixar, coming from the minds of executive producers Travis Braun and Frank Montagna, story editor Dana Starfield, and supervising director Nathan Chew.

Will Cars 4 Ever Happen?

Pixar

With Cars heading back to center stage, this time as the new Cars: Lightning Racers series, questions will almost surely come up about a potential Cars 4 feature.

Neither Disney nor Pixar has officially announced a fourth mainline Cars film. However, it would not be surprising if one were in the works.

Cars has proven to be one of Pixar's biggest brands, grossing over $1.4 billion at the global box office across three films. It has also become a staple of Disney's theme park-based ventures, with an entire land devoted to the series having been erected within California Adventure.

So, with Disney so focused on sequels right now, with sequels to Pixar's Incredibles and Toy Story already in the works, Cars 4 makes sense.

In late 2024, a questionnaire handed to attendees at D23 Brazil mentioned a Cars sequel. The film appeared on a list of announced projects fans were most excited for, despite no official Cars 4 announcement at the event or elsewhere.

This and the Cars: Lightning Racers series announcement could hint that a fourth Cars movie is coming; it just has not been revealed yet.