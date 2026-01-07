Dave's Hot Chicken Fallout Meal Includes a Stimpack That Actually Works

Fallout fans are going crazy over the branded meal that can be ordered at Dave's Hot Chicken, as it notably includes an operational stimpack syringe, just like characters use in the video games and in the Amazon Prime Video series. For a long time, Fallout was an extremely successful game franchise. Many didn't know what to expect when it was announced that a TV series on Prime Video would be released, but the show quickly resonated with viewers and is now one of the most popular streaming titles out there.

Due to the show's ever-growing popularity and the recent release of Season 2, fast food chain Dave's Hot Chicken partnered with Fallout to create a special meal for hardcore fans. The food is the same as what customers are used to seeing on the menu, but it comes in a specially-packaged, Fallout-branded box.

However, the best part is that those who purchase the Fallout meal also receive a stimpack syringe that is modeled exactly like the stimpacks used in the series. Not only do they look the part, but they are also completely functional.

How Can Fans Buy Dave's Hot Chicken's Fallout Meal?

Dave's Hot Chicken has an extensive menu, and, unsurprisingly, the Fallout meal is not available with just any purchase or combo. Instead, those interested in getting the meal will have to order one of two menu items to receive it.

Dave's Hot Chicken

One item that the Fallout collab comes with is Dave's #4 combo. This meal comes with a chicken slider, fries, and a cup of ranch dressing, and, if it is purchased during the Fallout partnership, buyers will receive the food inside a foldable box (which features a Brotherhood of Steel member holding a rubber chicken).

Mrs. Fallout

The other item on Dave's menu that can be purchased for the Fallout merch is the 10-piece Saucy Bites combo. This meal comes with 10 nuggets (also called Saucy Bites), fries, and a cup of ranch, along with the same Fallout branding that is included with the #4.

Dave's Hot Chicken

The official name for both meals is "Dave's X Fallout Saucy Survival Kit," which is the meal with the Saucy Bites, and "Dave's X Fallout Saucy Survival Kit w/Slider for the #4 meal. Both cost $12.99 USD, so one meal is not more expensive than the other.

It is extremely important that fans know this collaboration is not just a limited-time offer. Dave's has made it clear that it will only be available while supplies last. So, there is no specific time period during which the meal will be served. Instead, whenever a location runs out of Fallout supplies, it will not receive any more. This is a similar strategy to what McDonald's did with its Grinch meals, where, when a location ran out, there were no restocks.

Dave's Hot Chicken

Dave's Hot Chicken began selling the Fallout meals on January 7, 2026 with the tagline, "Only the saucy survive."

Dave's Fallout Meal's Stimpack Details

Fallout fans and collectors are likely only wanting to get the Dave's meal for one reason, and that is the stimpack. As mentioned, the stimpack is themed to look like one from the show, and it is completely functional.

Mrs. Fallout

For instance, as demonstrated by Mrs. Fallout via Facebook, fans can take it out of the bag and put the tip into their cup of ranch (or other sauce), pull the ranch up into the stimpack, and then inject it onto their chicken slider or Saucy Bites.

Mrs. Fallout

Specifically, the syringe is mostly gray with an orange line on the side of the main tube. It also features a meter at the very top that goes all the way up to 300, with the dial on the meter pointing close to the 300 mark.

Mrs. Fallout

It is worth noting that the stimpack syringe will come inside the box, but it will be further packaged in a plastic bag that fans will have to remove if they want to use it.

Is Dave's Fallout Meal Available Outside the United States?

Dave's Hot Chicken is primarily a United States-based company, but there are locations in other countries like Canada. As of writing, there has only really been marketing material for United States locations, but some reports have stated that it will also be coming to Canada.

It would not be a surprise for Canada to also receive the Fallout meals because Canada has a large consumer base for Fallout. However, it is unclear if the same meals that are served in the U.S. would be the same meals in Canada, or if other menu items would include the Fallout merchandise.

However, it has been confirmed that the Fallout collab will make its way to the Middle East, as the Dave's Hot Chicken Instagram account for the Gulf Cooperation Council (or GCC, which is the alliance of six Middle Eastern countries such as Qatar, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, etc.) made a post about the Fallout meals.

The post combines clips from the Prime Video series and of fans trying Dave's Hot Chicken in general, and the caption stated that the Fallout meals could be coming to Dave's locations in that area. However, the date in which they will be released there has not been confirmed. It is possible, though, that Dave's locations in the Middle East could already have the meals.