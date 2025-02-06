Fallout Season 2 Set Photos Reveal New Vegas Sign, Novac Dinosaur & More

Fans are eagerly awaiting the next season of Fallout on Prime Video and photos from the Season 2 set promise exciting new locations.

Fallout debuted on TV in 2024 and provided a fresh perspective on the beloved video game world created by Bethesda. While it does not adapt any one Fallout game in particular, the Prime Video series still managed to bring to life the story and spirit of the game in an entertaining way for fans and newcomers.

The season finale of Fallout also set up an exciting new direction for Season 2 of the series as the story prepares to take things to New Vegas.

Fallout Season 2 Set Photos Highlight New Locations

Bethesda

Production on Fallout Season 2 recently restarted after the devastating Los Angeles fires and fans have gotten a glimpse at some of the pieces from the set.

It appears that Fallout Season 2 will accurately adapt the locations from Fallout: New Vegas, with fans on Reddit posting sharing images of a life-sized "Welcome to Fabulous New Vegas sign."

Another piece of the set features a sign for The Tops, which is one of the prominent hotels and casinos located on the strip in Fallout: New Vegas.

Bethesda

The setpiece features the same font and styling as the sign in the game, although it is not as large and prominent. Fans have speculated that the sign might be for a side entrance to the casino, or that the larger sign will be filled in with VFX during post-production.

A structure that appears to be the gate to Freeside was also spotted among the set pieces. The gate's distinctive multicolored boards and decaying metal frame appear to be being faithfully recreated by the production team.

Bethesda

Another set photo shared on Reddit (seemingly from a different filming location) shows one landmark that Fallout: New Vegas fans will be very familiar with.

The image shows the large head of a decaying T-Rex that is identifiable as Dinky the T-Rex, which is synonymous with the community of Novac in the game.

The head of the dinosaur appears to be to scale, however, the full-body structure has not been spotted on any of the sets, so it's unclear if it is being used to film internally on a sound stage or may be moved to a filming location later in the production schedule.

Bethesda

Other elements of Novac were spotted on a Fallout Season 2 set in late 2024, with identifiable features like the Royal Hawaiian Motel and Nuka Cola advertising visible.

New Vegas Is Coming To Life

New Vegas was teased only briefly at the end of Fallout Season 1, but the location seems to be a priority for the series in Season 2.

In December, Fallout's executive producer Jonathan Nolan promised Fallout: New Vegas fans big things in Season 2 of the show. If these initial set photos are anything to go by, the series seems to be delivering on that promise.

The attention to detail on each of the sets plus the inclusion of so many iconic locations from Fallout: New Vegas will no doubt excite fans when they finally get to see these setpieces come to life on screen.

Plot-wise it's unclear how exactly all these locations will play into the story of Fallout Season 2. However, the inclusion of Novac, Freeside, and the New Vegas strip indicates that fans will get an update on what has happened in those communities in the time since the events of Fallout: New Vegas.

As of now, Fallout Season 2 doesn't have a release date, but with filming well underway it shouldn't hopefully won't be too much longer until New Vegas comes to life.

Fallout Season 2 is currently in production. Season 1 is available to watch on Prime Video.