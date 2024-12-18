Fallout Series Producer Gives Exciting New Vegas Update For Season 2

Executive producer Jonathan Nolan reiterated the speculation that Fallout will explore an exciting new location in Season 2.

Prime Video's TV adaptation of Bethesda's long-running post-apocalyptic video game franchise was a hit in its first season, breaking records as the streamer's second most-watched original series.

The first season of Fallout explored many recognizable locations from the game, including Shady Sands, Vault 33, and even a Red Rocket gas station.

Prime Video

Fallout ended Season 1 with a surprise nod to a popular location from the game. As Lucy's father, Hank (Kyle MacLachlan), escapes Shady Sands in the power armor, he is shown heading towards the ruins of a city that bears the iconic skyline of New Vegas.

New Vegas is a location that the producers behind the show have been eager to include. Earlier in the year, Nolan said there was one particular location he'd "be excited to explore," and showrunner Geneva Robertson-Dworet confirmed the ending of Fallout Season 1 was a hint at where things will go in Season 2.

A recent update came during Nolan's acceptance speech for Fallout's win for Best Adaptation at the 2024 Game Awards, Nolan acknowledged Fallout: New Vegas fans, hinting that they'll be thankful for what's to come in Season 2:

"I want to thank 'Fallout: New Vegas' fans for not burning down my house... You’ll be thankful you didn’t."

Nolan's specific callout of Fallout: New Vegas fans only reiterates the suggestion that the video game location will form a large part of the story in Fallout Season 2.

How Will New Vegas Play Into Fallout Season 2?

Fallout Season 2 recently began filming in Los Angeles, but plot details for the new season are thin on the ground.

The inclusion of New Vegas is the biggest hint so far of what's to come in Season 2 (find out other confirmed details for Fallout Season 2 here). Many fans are wondering what state it will be in, seeing as the TV show takes place 15 years after the events of Fallout: New Vegas.

The shot of New Vegas at the end of Fallout appears to show its skyline in ruin, perhaps indicating that it is abandoned or in disarray.

The TV adaptation will have a tall order of explaining what happened to the once thriving city, particularly after Fallout: New Vegas featured multiple endings that the player could choose from to change the fate of the apocalyptic haven.

One thing that seems certain is the love the creative team has for Fallout and New Vegas in particular, indicating the series will do justice to the fan-favorite location.

Fallout Season 2 is currently in production. Season 1 is streaming on Prime Video.