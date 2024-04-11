The cast and characters of the upcoming Amazon Studios Fallout series are filled with talented performers and interesting onscreen personalities.

The show will tell an original story set in the iconic world of the immensely popular game series from fan-favorite developers Bethesda. Its narrative is set to take a unique approach, following the perspectives of three key figures: a Vault dweller, the Brotherhood of Steel, and a Ghoul.

The Cast and Characters of Fallout

These are the key cast and characters of Amazon Studios’ Fallout show:

Ella Purnell - Lucy

Aaron Moten - Maximus

Walton Goggins - The Ghoul/Cooper Howard

Moises Arias - Norm

Johnny Pemberton - Thaddeus

Kyle MacLachlan - Overseer Hank

Dave Register - Chet

Sarita Choudhury - Moldaver

Michael Emerson - Dr. Siggi Wilzig

Michael Rapaport - Knight Titus

Annabel O’Hagan - Steph

Zach Cherry - Woody

Rodrigo Luzzi - Reg

Leslie Uggams - Betty

Xelia Mendes-Jones - Dane

Ella Purnell stars as Lucy, a resident of Vault 33, which exists where Los Angeles used to be. She’s lovingly naive and inexperienced but is fiercely determined to do what she must after venturing outside into the surface world for the first time.

In a press release for the series, Purnell shared that the character was first described to her as "someone who would star in a toothpaste commercial but could also kill you:"

"When I met with Jonah, Geneva, and Graham, and they explained their approach to the world, the game, and then the character – she's basically someone who would star in a toothpaste commercial but could also kill you, I was like, 'I'm in. I am 100 percent in. Sign me up… They described her as a Leslie Knope/Ned Flanders-type, but with something kind of dangerous lurking there. I felt like, 'Okay, I could do this.'"

Purnell is most well known for her time on Arcane as Jinx and Jackie in Yellowjackets. She also starred in the series Sweetbitter.

Aaron Moten - Maximus

Aaron Moten

Aaron Moten’s Maximus presents another key perspective of the narrative, as he’s a member of the Brotherhood of Steel. When he was only a child, he just barely survived his own set of tragic circumstances that led him right into the Brotherhood’s arms.

It’s through his story that fans get to see the iconic power armor come to life.

In a press release for the series, while praising the script as "rigidly detailed," Moten noted how he hopes Maximus is someone "a lot of people hopefully find relatable:"

"The script is so rigidly detailed, I was filled with joy to be reading something that I've never seen before... Maximus is a person who I think a lot of people hopefully find relatable; I do myself. He's struggling with these ideals in his head. There's a pure force driving him in his desire to help people, but he's caught in-between in this world of wanting to do the honorable thing, but knowing that to reach some status or glory requires action by any means necessary – especially in a world like the Wasteland where you're often put at odds of kill or be killed."

The actor also starred in the television shows Next and Disjointed. Moten also appeared in Will Smith’s Emancipation.

Walton Goggins - The Ghoul/Cooper Howard

Walton Goggins

The last important perspective for the show comes in the form of Walton Goggins’ The Ghoul, who has been around for hundreds of years and is now a well-experienced bounty hunter.

Before the bombs fell, The Ghoul was known as Cooper Howard, a famous motion picture star who formed a unique connection to the infamous company known as Vault-Tec.

While speaking in a press release, the actor teased that he has never played a character as badass as The Ghoul, and he "had never played someone like Cooper Howard:"

"I've played a lot of bad-asses over the course of my career, none as badass as The Ghoul... He's a pretty intimidating guy, but I had never played someone like Cooper Howard, so I watched a lot of Gary Cooper, a lot of John Wayne, a lot of Gunsmoke, and I watched a lot of interviews... The video that we have from that time, people that populated the screen were well-spoken and gregarious but also reserved and a little conservative, not just politically, but just the way in which they expressed themselves; they were regal. And I thought, 'Okay, yeah, that's Cooper. He's part of the greatest generation."

Goggins has had a long and fruitful career, including starring roles in Justified, Invincible, The Righteous Gemstones, and more.

Moises Arias - Norm

Moises Arias

Lucy’s brother, Norm, is played by Moises Arias. While he does not venture onto the surface world his sister, Norm is left to deal with the situation at Vault 33 once Lucy begins her quest.

The King of Staten Island, Ender’s Game, and The Kings of Summer are just a handful of the actor’s previous projects.

Johnny Pemberton - Thaddeus

Johnny Pemberton

Thaddeus, portrayed by Johnny Pemberton, is a rival of Maximus’ who ends up bullying the initiate consistently.

Pemberton also starred in 21 Jump Street, 22 Jump Street, and Ant-Man.

Kyle MacLachlan - Overseer Hank

Kyle MacLachlan

Kyle MacLachlan’s Hank is the Overseer of Vault 33 and the father of Ella Purnell’s Lucy.

MacLachlan described his character in a press release as "A gung-ho leader of Vault 33 and is a bit of an evangelist, holding the community together by the force of his personality."

The actor previously starred in the original 1984 Dune movie, as well as Twin Peaks, Portlandia, Carol’s Second Act, and more.

Dave Register - Chet

Dave Register

Chet, played by Dave Register, is an occupant of Vault 33 and someone close to Lucy. He also has a notable dynamic with her brother.

Register has also had minor roles in FBI, Madam Secretary, and Graves.

Sarita Choudhury - Moldaver

Sarita Choudhury

Sarita Choudhury plays the intimidating and deadly Moldaver, who serves as the big bad of Fallout’s story.

Some of Choudhury’s previous projects include And Just Like That…, Ramy, Jessica Jones, and more.

Michael Emerson - Dr. Siggi Wilzig

Michael Emerson

Dr. Siggi Wilzig is played by Michael Emerson, a mysterious scientist who quickly becomes target number one for the best bounty hunter in the area: Walton Goggins’ Ghoul. Wilzig is also the man responsible for bringing Dog into the Wasteland.

Audiences can find more of Emerson’s work in the hit television shows Lost, Person of Interest, and Evil.

Michael Rapaport - Knight Titus

Michael Rapaport

Knight Titus, played by Michael Rapaport, is the person sporting the Power Armor that Maximus is first assigned to early on in the series. He is not the nicest person and has little regard for the squires underneath him.

Fans of Rapaport’s work can also spot him in Prison Break, Atypical, and Life & Beth.

Annabel O’Hagan - Steph

Annabel O’Hagan

Annabel O’Hagan is another member of Vault 33 who is pregnant with a child. She also might be hiding some secrets of her own about the neighboring Vaults.

Fallout is O’Hagan’s biggest onscreen credit to date. Before this show, she also briefly appeared in Dear Edward and Law & Order: Special Victims Unit.

Zach Cherry - Woody

Zach Cherry

Zach Cherry’s Woody is a member of Vault 33’s leadership council and an important member of its community.

Cherry can also be seen in the hit Apple TV+ series Severance and can also be seen in Shang-Chi, Duncanville, and You.

Rodrigo Luzzi - Reg

Rodrigo Luzzi

Reg, played by Rodrigo Luzzi, is another key member of Vault 33.

Luzzi also briefly appeared in Dead Ringers, FBI: Most Wanted, and New Amsterdam.

Leslie Uggams - Betty

Leslie Uggams’ Betty has been a part of Vault 33 for a long time and ranks fairly highly when it comes to influence and leadership.

Many will recognize Uggams from her time as Blind Al in Deadpool and Deadpool 2 and the upcoming Deadpool and Wolverine.

Xelia Mendes-Jones - Dane

Xelia Mendes-Jones

Dane, played by Zelia Mendes-Jones, is one of Maximus’ only friends in the Brotherhood of Steel.

Mendes-Jones has previously appeared in four episodes of Amazon Studios’ The Wheel of Time.

Fallout debuts all eight episodes of its first season on April 11 only on Amazon Prime Video.

