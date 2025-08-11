Cesare's Final Enzo Decision at the End of 'Mafia: Old Country' Is Completely Driven By His Power-Hungry Jealousy

Mafia: The Old Country's ending saw Enzo Favara at his most vulnerable as he became consumed by jealousy. The 2025 action-adventure game served as the fourth entry in the Mafia video game franchise, taking gamers back to 1900s Sicily. At the center of the story was a "carusu" named Enzo Favara, who becomes entangled in the dangerous world of the Torrisi crime family due to his love for the mafia's boss' daughter, Isabella Torrisi.

Throughout Mafia: The Old Country, Enzo's love for Isabella drives the story, but things take a major turn after Isabella reveals that she is pregnant with Enzo's child. During the final chapter, Enzo and Isabella make a reckless (but obvious) choice to escape the crime-ridden mafia family and America as a whole, leading to an emotional ending filled with betrayal.

Directed by Alex Cox and published by 2K, Mafia: The Old Country is a third-person action-adventure game released for the PlayStation 5, Windows, and Xbox Series X/S on August 8, 2025.

Why Did Cesare Kill Enzo In Mafia: The Old Country?

Mafia: The Old Country

Mafia: The Old Country's ending was full of twists and turns, and it all began with Enzo's wild plan to flee America alongside Isabella. However, Don Torrisi's henchmen thwarted their plan. Amid the chaos, there was a key player close to Enzo whom he thought was his friend: Cesare Massaro (Don's nephew).

Before deciding to escape America, Enzo and Cesare had been like brothers in arms, going on missions together for the Torrisi family. At one point, they defended Torrisi's counterfeiting operation and ultimately killed L'Ombra (Enzo's abusive former boss).

Mafia: The Old Country

Despite that, Enzo and Cesare's friendship came crashing down after he betrayed him by trying to stop Enzo and Isabella from fleeing, which was right when Mount Etna erupted. Enzo and Cesare engaged in a knife fight, where Enzo ultimately defeated his former ally. It seemed that their alliance really mattered to Enzo because he decided to spare him after their fight.

A final duel between Enzo and Don Torrisi ensued, leading to a brutal confrontation where Enzo ultimately killed Isabella's father. Before his final breath, Don mocked Enzo, telling him that "[he] could've had it all" to which he answered, "I already have."

While the fight freed them from Don, Cesare eventually blindsided Enzo by killing him in cold blood (despite Enzo's earlier sparing him). Aside from avenging his dead uncle, Cesare was driven by jealousy against Enzo, believing that Enzo was ahead of him in gaining power in the mafia - this is why he killed him in the first place.

What made Cesare's actions more heartbreaking is the fact that he killed Enzo right after acting as an ally. Cesare made Enzo believe he was still his friend, but decided to take a sinister turn after saying, "Just you and me. Like you said. I'm sorry."

There Were Already Signs That Cesare Was Jealous of Enzo – & It’s Cruel

Mafia: The Old Country

It seemed that sparing Cesare spelled doom for Enzo, further cementing him as a tragic protagonist. In fact, Cesare was not a good person from the start since his jealousy essentially consumed him. This was on top of his power-driven goal of reaching the top of the crime family hierarchy.

Cesare becomes mad at Enzo because he notices that Don Torrisi sees Enzo as part of the family more than he does. This hate gradually takes over Cesare's psyche, transforming him into the power-driven monster players saw in the end when he killed Enzo.

It's unfortunate that it ended with Enzo's death because there was no point for Cesare to kill him, since he was already leaving anyway. Cesare didn't see it that way because he was too blinded by his jealousy.

All in all, it's the harsh reality of being involved in a crime-ridden mafia where being betrayed is a common occurrence, leading to either being forced to do things or a tragic death.

Read more about a real-life documentary on Netflix about the life of becoming a mob boss.