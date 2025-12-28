Every New LEGO Batman Set Confirmed to Release In 2026 (Photos)

LEGO debuted four new LEGO Batman sets as part of the brick-based brand's 2026 lineup. Next year will be massive for LEGO and its efforts regarding the Caped Crusader. Not only will fans get the chance to add several more models based on the character to their LEGO collection, but they will also get to take control of the iconic Bat of Gotham in the upcoming LEGO Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight video game.

As part of LEGO's upcoming releases, which include several big-name sets from other franchises, like Star Wars, the iconic toy company revealed what it has planned for its LEGO Batman line in the new year.

Four product listings for 2026 LEGO Batman sets have popped up on the official LEGO website, detailing the new offerings. These include several movie-accurate Batmobile sets, as well as a new, unique collector's piece that will have members of the Bat-pack jumping for joy.

Pre-orders for each of the new sets are live now, with shipping expected to begin on March 1, 2026.

Get a Closer Look at the New 2026 LEGO Batman Sets

Batman v Superman Batmobile

LEGO

The first set, coming from LEGO's new 2026 Bat-based efforts, will be based on the Batmobile as seen in Zack Snyder's Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice. This particular Batmobile combines the armored look of the Tumbler from Christopher Nolan's The Dark Knight with the audacious curves of Tim Burton's Batman Batmobile.

Warner Bros.

The new set will come with a minifigure based on Ben Affleck's SnyderVerse Batman and is composed of 220 pieces in total. The Batman v Superman Batmobile will ruin collectors $29.99.

The Batman Batmobile

LEGO

The next in LEGO's new line of Batmobiles comes from Matt Reeves' gritty The Batman franchise. The Batman Batmobile set, which also comes packed with a minifig themed after Robert Pattinson's take on the Dark Knight, is an authentic recreation of the character's American muscle-inspired ride in the 2022 DC blockbuster.

Warner Bros.

Fans can imagine this tricked-out chop shop mobile battering ram roaring to life just as it did in the film, in all its exposed engine block, rocket-boosting glory. The Batman Batmobile set will cost $29.99 and is made up of 330 pieces.

Batman & Robin Batmobile

LEGO

The Batman & Robin Batmobile is one of the most garish takes on the iconic super-powered vehicle, but that is what makes it awesome. The new Batman & Robin Batmobile LEGO set will allow fans to immortalize their love for the long-nosed, neon-lit automobile as seen in Joel Schumacher's 1997 box office smash.

Warner Bros.

The LEGO recreation of the iconic car looks similar to that in the film, albeit with a slightly shorter front end, as well as some of the more gaudy light effects missing. The Batman & Robin Batmobile is 272 pieces and, like the other 2026 Batmobile sets, is priced at $29.99.

Batman Logo

LEGO

The last set detailed in LEGO's 2026 LEGO Batman plans was a new take on the Batman logo itself. This latest addition to the brand's LEGO Decor line is designed to be a mantlepiece honoring your favorite Caped Crusader, as well as celebrating the LEGO Batman brand's 20th anniversary.

DC Comics

The set itself is based on the classic Batman bat logo and comes with a unique LEGO-based stand as well as two Batman figures (a classic comic book one, as well as a golden one). The Batman Logo set will be $79.99 when it hits store shelves, and is made up of 678 pieces.