Dark Knight’s Lucius Fox Makes Surprise Batman Return In 2026 Video Game

Morgan Freeman's Lucius Fox is about to make his surprise return to the Batman franchise in a new 2026 video game. From 2005 to 2012, the Academy Award-winning actor brought to life Batman's guy in the chair, Lucius Fox, in Christopher Nolan's Dark Knight trilogy. Lucius provides Christian Bale's Caped Crusader with valuable tech he would use in his crime-fighting pursuits, including sonar vision, a grappling hook, and the iconic Tumbler Batmobile.

Since The Dark Knight Rises brought Nolan's Batman franchise to an end, Freeman's DC handyman has not been heard from in any meaningful way. Fans got a tease of the character in the animated Batman: Caped Crusader series, but it was not Freeman's version of Lucius, rather a wholly new one.

However, after over a decade of sitting on the bench, Morgan Freeman's Dark Knight trilogy character will return in the upcoming LEGO Batman: The Legacy of the Dark Knight video game.

As shared by LEGO Game News on X, Freeman's Lucius Fox was confirmed to appear in the new game, joining the likes of Jeffrey Wright's Jim Gordon and Heath Ledger's Joker as one of the 2026 game's mismatched collage of Batman adventures.

Lego / Warner Bros.

It is unclear what specific role Freeman's Lucius will play in the new game, as his name was not included on the game's initial playable character list. However, one can assume he will appear in various cutscenes in this original Batman story that features significant moments from Batman's over 30-year history on the big screen.

LEGO Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight is the latest LEGO title from UK-based developer TT Games. This new bat-based adventure will tell an original Batman story woven together by iconic moments from various Batman media (including TV, movies, and comics). Legacy of the Dark Knight is set to come to PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch 2, and PC sometime in 2026.

Does Lucius Fox Have a DC Future?

Warner Bros.

For almost as long as there have been Batman comics, there has been a Lucius Fox at his side, ready to develop any piece of tech he may need. However, when it comes to on-screen adventures for the Dark Knight, Lucius has been used relatively sparingly.

The best-known version of the character is the one brought to life by Freeman in Nolan's Dark Knight trilogy. Beyond that, though, Lucius has not appeared in any other Batman movie franchise.

So, it is exciting to see the iconic member of the Bat-family get the spotlight again in the upcoming LEGO Batman game, potentially paving the way for future appearances for the character.

No, this does not mean Freeman is going to come back and reprise his Batman role anytime soon, but it could get the ball rolling on a new version of the character arriving in either Matt Reeves' The Batman universe or the newly launched DCU.

One way either of these big-screen Batman franchises could truly stand out would be to bring Lucius back into the fold in a Batman movie, harkening back to Freeman's fan-favorite take on the DC Comics mainstay.