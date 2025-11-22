LEGO Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight - All 21 DC Characters In the Game

LEGO Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight is officially TT Games' next superhero offering, and it has already confirmed 21 characters it will draw from DC lore. The much-anticipated game has been touted as a love letter to the Batman mythos that will journey through many years of his superhero career. Naturally, such a story will require many DC icons, from sidekicks to rogues to everything in between.

Currently, TT Games hasn't announced a release date for its next LEGO Batman game, but The Direct recently played a demo of Legacy of the Dark Knight and uncovered a very different, Arkham-esque experience. Fans will dive into the new blocky Gotham on PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PC, and Nintendo Switch 2 in 2026.

Every Character Confirmed to Appear in LEGO Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight

Batman

The Legacy of the Dark Knight will tell a fresh story for billionaire orphan-turned-crimefighter Bruce Wayne, presented as a true love letter to his mythos. Obviously, Batman will be the star of the show in the next LEGO game, diving into his origins, training with the League of Assassins, and activity in Gotham with the Bat-Family.

Take a peek at all the Bat-Suits confirmed to appear in Legacy of the Dark Knight.

Alfred

It wouldn't be a Batman story without Bruce Wayne's iconic butler and adopted father figure, Alfred Pennyworth. This Alfred looks to be based on the version found in The Dark Knight, played by Michael Cain, and ought to be giving Batman plenty of guidance in whatever crimefighting he has lined up next.

Jim Gordon

Legacy of the Dark Knight's Jim Gordon will be inspired by The Batman, serving as one of the game's seven confirmed playable characters. The GCPD detective and commissioner-to-be will join Batman in some of his adventures, with a glider and a variety of costumes to go along with it.

Batgirl

As fans eagerly await the Bat-Family's arrival in James Gunn's DCU, multiple members will be playable in LEGO Batman 4. Among that group is Barbara Gordon, daughter of Jim Gordon, the superhero Batgirl, and the future Oracle, if the game extends to her being paralyzed at the hands of the Joker.

Nightwing

After being one of the most popular Halloween costumes in 2025, Nightwing will be playable in Legacy of the Dark Knight with his own unique moveset. Fans should expect to see Dick Grayson's own heroic journey alongside Bruce Wayne, from Flying Grayson to Boy of Wonder to the Nightwing of Bludhaven.

Robin

It wouldn't be a love letter to Batman without the Boy of Wonder himself, Robin, who will be among the game’s playable heroes. It’s unclear which Robin will carry the mantle, or if there will be multiple incarnations.

Talia Al Ghul

LEGO Batman 4 already teased Bruce Wayne's unsurprising romance with Talia al Ghul, daughter of the demon and League of Assassins leader, Ra's al Ghul. One has to wonder if Legacy of the Dark Knight will stretch far enough into Batman's career to introduce his and Talia's biological son and future Robin, Damian Wayne.

Catwoman

Talia al Ghul won’t be Batman’s only love interest appearing in this storyline, as cat burglar Selina Kyle, aka Catwoman, will also be playable in LEGO Batman 4. As one of the game’s seven confirmed playable characters, Catwoman ought to take more of an anti-hero than an outright villainous role.

Lucius Fox

Morgan Freeman's Lucius Fox is making a surprise return in Legacy of the Dark Knight, providing technology and gadgets for the Caped Crusader.

Thomas Wayne

Gotham billionaire and gifted surgeon Thomas Wayne will have some role in LEGO Batman 4, but presumably only in early cutscenes due to his untimely death. Since Bruce's father will appear in Legacy of the Dark Knight as it explores the hero's childhood origins, it seems likely that, while unconfirmed, his mother, Martha, will also be featured.

Joker/Red Hood

As 'Legacy of the Dark Knight' explores Batman's entire career, it will also include a rare exploration of the Joker's origins. It seems the 2026 epic will revisit his days as the leader of the Red Hood gang before he fell into a vat at Ace Chemicals and became a Clown Prince of Crime, inspired by Heath Ledger's infamous Joker.

But will he be the only Red Hood to appear? When wearing his bucket-shaped helmet in early gameplay, Joker is credited in the subtitles as Red Hood One. This may indicate that Jason Todd's Red Hood will also appear later in Legacy of the Dark Knight, but his inclusion in the title remains unconfirmed at this time.

Penguin

The Batman's legendary car chase will be recreated in Legacy of the Dark Knight as the Caped Crusader pursues Penguin in one of the nine Batmobiles confirmed to appear. As such, this game's Oswalt Cobblepot design is inspired by Colin Farrell from Matt Reeves' Crime Saga, as opposed to a more comicbooky look.

Ra's al Ghul

The immortal leader of the League of Assassins, Ra's al Ghul, will play a key role in Legacy of the Dark Knight due to his paternal connection to Talia and his involvement in training Bruce Wayne in the Tibetan mountains.

Bane

Legacy of the Dark Knight's Bane is inspired by The Dark Knight Rises, and he will even drop the famous, "You merely adopted the dark, I was born in it" line, albeit in his new big-fig form. While Tom Hardy won't voice the role, TT Games still sought a big name in A Minecraft Movie star Matt Berry.

Two-Face

Former Gotham District Attorney and coin-flipping villain Harvey Dent, aka Two-Face, was spotted on posters and graffiti around the city. The brickified baddie appears to be based on Tommy Lee Jones' portrayal from Batman Forever, rather than Aaron Eckhart's version from The Dark Knight.

Poison Ivy

Much like Two-Face, Poison Ivy was spotted on Gotham graffiti, seemingly pointing to her inclusion or at least existence in this new Batman story. That said, she sadly doesn't appear to be based on Uma Thurman's design from Batman & Robin.

The Riddler

Legacy of the Dark Knight will copy one mechanic from the Arkham franchise, with Riddler puzzles to solve and collectibles to gather from across Gotham. Unlike other members of the Bat’s rogues’ gallery, his design won't be based on the movies, not Batman Forever’s Jim Carry nor The Batman’s Paul Dano.

Gillian B. Loeb

Before James Gordon became the police commissioner, Gillian B. Loeb held the top job at GCPD, as he will, at least at the start, in Legacy of the Dark Knight. He usually leaves the post due to his ties to corruption and organized crime, but such topics may be swerved for a LEGO Batman game.

Egghead

TT Games is even paying homage to Adam West's '60s Batman TV show, as the whimsical villain Egghead (once played by Vincent Price) was spotted with his egg-shaped skull in a prison break sequence in the trailer.

Condiment King

One of the Dark Knight’s most hilarious villains is Condiment King, who was created for Batman: The Animated Series. The ketchup-shooting baddie, Mitchell Mayo, will appear in the game, but his role is unlikely to stretch beyond a joke.

Bat-Mite

Everybody’s favorite interdimensional imp and Batman stan, Bat-Mite, a DC favorite of James Gunn, will play a unique role in the next LEGO Batman game. He is expected to feature as an NPC running shops where players can buy suits and cosmetics, as well as customize their personal Batcave.