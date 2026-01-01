Disney+ Makes MCU History With Hit TV Show's Season 4 Announcement

Season 4 of a popular MCU Disney+ series appears to be making progress, setting a record for Marvel Studios' streaming shows. Since Disney+ launched in 2019, it has become home to a diverse array of Marvel streaming shows, including both live-action and animated series. In 2024, Marvel used the new platform to debut an old favorite, with the revival of X-Men '97, a spiritual successor to X-Men: The Animated Series.

Marvel TV executive Brad Winderbaum announced at New York Comic-Con 2025 that there's "more than possibly more to come" from X-Men '97 beyond the three seasons that have already been confirmed. Winderbaum said they were "talking about Season 4 and 5" already within Marvel Studios, which, while not an official renewal yet, marks the first time that the studio has discussed plans to renew one of its streaming shows for a fourth season (let alone a fifth):

"There's more than possibly more to come from X-Men '97. We're talking about Season 4 and 5 now. Season 3 is... I've almost seen animatics for the entire season and it is incredible. I saw an episode the other day that had me weeping in the edit bay. It's a great show."

X-Men '97 has been a huge success for Marvel since its Season 1 premiere in March 2024. Despite sitting outside of the canon of the MCU, X-Men '97's revival of the fan-favorite style and story garnered rave reviews upon release and remains 99% certified fresh on Rotten Tomatoes. Season 2 will debut in Summer 2026. X-Men '97 is primed to be the first of Marvel Studios' Disney+ shows to receive a fourth season renewal, although it may not be the last.

Which Marvel Disney+ Shows Are Most Likely To Receive a Season 4?

Daredevil: Born Again

Marvel has typically been sparing with its renewals for its live-action Disney+ shows. To date, Loki and WandaVision (via the connected sequels of Agatha All Along and Vision Quest) are the only live-action MCU shows to receive multiple seasons. However, Marvel seems to have tapped a new well with the decision to revive its Marvel Netflix series.

The first of these shows, Daredevil: Born Again, has been greenlit for Season 3 ahead of Season 2's March 2026 release. Marvel's confidence in Daredevil: Born Again suggests that the show could continue for a long time into the future, particularly as it provides a gateway for other Marvel Netflix characters to return in the MCU. This makes a fourth season of the show likely, particularly if the studio wants to continue the momentum it's gained with Seasons 1 and 2.

Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man

Similar to X-Men '97, Marvel Studios saw enough potential in Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man to renew it ahead of Season 2's release. The animated alternate-universe Spider-Man show debuted in January 2025, and fans and critics were quickly taken with it (the series ranks highly with 97% on Rotten Tomatoes).

Marvel Studios appears to have a lot of faith in its animated Disney+ shows, with both X-Men '97 and Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man set to be annual releases. If Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man were to continue to follow X-Men '97's lead, then a fourth season of the show also seems in store.

Marvel Zombies

Marvel Zombies debuted to massive success on Disney+ earlier this year, serving as a fully-fledged spin-off of What If's zombies episode in Season 1. The series is yet to be officially renewed for a second, but Winderbaum said that if audiences "watch[ed] the show," then they "[would] get more."

Disney+ is typically guarded about its viewing metrics. Still, reports indicated that Marvel Zombies' viewership was even better than Marvel Studios projected, which is a positive sign that the series will be renewed. Depending on just how successful Marvel Zombies' metrics were, that could set it up for a multiple-season arc, similar to What If...? or Marvel's other animated shows.