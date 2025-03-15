Marvel Studios Announces Its First-Ever Yearly Disney+ Show

Marvel Studios has now set into stone its first-ever show to be released on a yearly basis in the MCU.

While the MCU is still churning out plenty of material for Disney+, fans have not yet seen a show have two seasons come in consecutive years since episodic stories were first developed. Due to Marvel's massive cache of characters who are featured, that strategy has become difficult for the studio to follow through on.

Now that the franchise is getting back to a more normal release schedule, one question on fans' minds is whether the MCU will start delivering more annual releases for streaming shows.

Marvel Studios' First Yearly Disney+ Show Confirmed

Mavel Studios

Speaking with Collider, Marvel Studios head Brad Winderbaum discussed the release strategy for upcoming seasons of Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man.

While Season 2 reportedly dealt with behind-the-scenes issues in production, Winderbaum is confident that new episodes will be ready to debut by 2026. He proceeded to tell fans that Marvel will "have a Spider-Man season every year" if he had it his way, which should happen after Season 2:

"We will have a 'Spider-Man' season every year if I have anything to say about it. What usually happens, as you know, in animation, is that there's a bigger gap between Season 1 and Season 2 than in subsequent seasons, and that'll be similar in ''Friendly.' We will have to wait a little bit more than a year for Season 2, but then after that, it should come out on an annual cadence, hopefully.

This comes after Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man Season 1 was the first of nine MCU movies and TV shows making their debut in 2025.

What Other MCU Shows Could Have Yearly Releases?

Looking at the MCU's upcoming slate of Disney+ shows, the most likely ones that could have yearly releases are on the animated side of things. While What If...? seems to be at an end for the time being, there are still a few other options on the table after Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man.

Coming out later this year is Marvel Zombies, the MCU's first-ever R-rated animated show, which could be an option for Marvel to give multiple seasons depending on how successful it is. With it being animated, it would most likely be easier to develop more quickly than a live-action series.

Also possibly on the table is X-Men '97, whose second season began production in February 2023 and is well on its way towards being completed. Even if it comes closer to the end of the year, fans could still possibly see the mutants come back for their next round of action just over a year after the show's first season aired.

Moving forward, Marvel seems set to develop more animated series with the plan to have new episodes released more quickly than their Multiverse Saga predecessors. However, fans will have to wait for more news on specifics about those projects and their potential release timeframes.

Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man Season 1 is now streaming on Disney+.