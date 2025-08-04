One Piece Season 2 Reveals New Nami Outfit Straight From Anime

A new 'straight from the anime' look has been revealed for Emily Rudd's Nami in One Piece Season 2. Netflix's live-action adaptation of Eiichiro Oda's sea-faring manga and anime is getting set for its second season run on the streamer, bringing fans back into the world of Nami, Luffy, Roronoa Zoro, and the rest of the Straw Hat crew.

Season 2 will pick up after the events of the beloved Arlong Park Arc, with the Straw Hat pirates finally setting sail for the mysterious Grand Line as a team for the first time. This new batch of episodes has been said to be even more steeped in One Piece lore, as it tackles fan-favorite chapters of Oda's pirating story like the Reverse Mountain and Warship Islands Arc.

Netflix released a new photo revealing a never-before-seen anime-accurate outfit for Emily Rudd's Nami set to debut in One Piece Season 2.

Netflix

The new image sees its band of lovable Straw Hat Pirates (Rudd's Nami, Iñaki Godoy's Monkey D. Luffy, Mackenyu's Roronoa Zoro, Jacob Romero Gibson's Usopp, and Taz Skylar's Sanji) sitting together in the Going Merry cabin.

While most of the characters look as they did at the end of Season 1, Nami is sporting a new-to-the-series outfit that draws inspiration from one of fans' favorite Nami looks from the anime.

The new shirt is mostly powder blue, highlighted by a dark blue criss-crossing pattern and heart.

Netflix

This particular look is taken straight from the anime. The Straw Hat navigator wears the same shirt during several arcs early in the One Piece story.

The Netflix team took some liberties with the new costume, with Rudd's Nami sporting a long-sleeved variant of the iconic shirt, as well as a pastel blue skirt as opposed to the yellow from the anime.

The new outfit is not the only costuming change Nami will get in Season 2, either. A photo from the Season 2 set already revealed that she will have a different look ready for the Loguetown Arc in the new series.

Season 2 of Netflix's live-action One Piece series will come to the platform sometime in 2026. The new season will bring back fan-favorite characters from Season 1, including Iñaki Godoy's Monkey D. Luffy and Mackenyu's Roronoa Zoro, while also introducing new additions to the live-action One Piece canon, like Mikaela Hoover as Tony Tony Chopper and Joe Manganiello as Mr. 0.

What Will Happen to Nami in One Piece Season 2?

After putting aside her double-agent ways in Season 1, One Piece Season 2 will start with Emily Rudd's name now a full-fledged member of the Straw Hat Pirates.

As the crew's resident navigator, Rudd's character plays a key role on the team's ship, the Going Merry, ensuring they are heading in the right direction on their hunt for the storied One Piece treasure.

Season 2 of the live-action series has been said to adapt several significant arcs of the One Piece manga/anime, including (but not limited to) Loguetown, Reverse Mountain, and Drum Island. For fans who do not know, Nami plays a part in all of those.

Part of this upcoming story will seemingly see Rudd's character become horribly ill, resulting in the Straw Hats hunting for a doctor to add to their ranks.

That brings them to the doorstep of Tony Tony Chopper, a walking, talking reindeer with a propensity for the medical profession.

Given just how beloved Chopper is, one could argue that Nami is the most important character of One Piece Season 2, as her getting sick brings on this season's newest addition to the pirating crew.