Netflix One Piece Season 2 Video Features Key Gol D. Roger Connection

A new video from the set of One Piece Season 2 revealed a key connection to longtime anime character Gol Roger, set for the next chapter in the Netflix series. The live-action take on Eiichiro Oda's printing anime is looking set to return sometime in 2026, picking up after the events of Season 1's siege on Arlong Park.

The Netflix One Piece social media team shared a tour of one of Season 2's Loguetown sets, a location fans will know from the long-running anime. Loguetown will play a significant role in the upcoming season, as it is the hometown of former pirate king Gol D. Roger.

Instagram

The video, shared on the official One Piece Instagram account, shows Miss Wednesday actress Charithra Chandran guiding fans through the show's expansive set.

While there, Chandran showcases several points of interest throughout the pirate village, including the sword shop, opera, and a few exciting costumes hidden behind glass.

In the manga and anime Netflix's One Piece is based on, Loguetown is the former home of pirate king Gol D. Roger (aka the man who started this search for the One Piece in the first place).

Instagram

Roger can be seen in the anime's intro sequence explaining the treasure-based driving force of the hit series.

In that pre-title blurb, the voice of Gol Roger can be heard, telling pirates far and wide as he is about to be executed, "You want my treasure, you can have it," words that have echoed in the head of aspiring captain Monkey D. Luffy (played by Iñaki Godoy in the live-action series):

"You want my treasure? You can have it! I left everything I gathered together in one place. Now you just have to find it."

Roger's name can even be seen in the One Piece social media video on a banner in the iconic anime port.

Instagram

Watch the full One Piece set tour video here:

Netflix's One Piece series adapts the beloved manga and anime by renowned creator Eiichiro Oda into live-action, following a lovable crew of sea-faring pirates known as the Straw Hats on their quest to capture the mystical One Piece.

Season 2 of the series again stars Iñaki Godoy, Emily Rudd, Jacob Romero Gibson, Taz Skyler, and Mackenyu as the central Straw Hat Pirates. A specific release for the series has not been disclosed but is expected sometime in 2026.

Why Is Loguetown a Big Deal for One Piece Season 2?

Toei Animation

Fans getting a glimpse of Loguetown in Netflix's One Piece Season 2 (thus confirming its appearance in the live-action series) is a big deal for fans of the pirating anime and manga franchise.

Loguetown is the name of the next arc in the series following the attack on Arlong Park seen at the end of the live-action One Piece series' first season.

The Loguetown arc sees the Straw Hats officially setting sail for the Grand Line, stopping at Gol D. Roger's hometown to gather supplies before hitting the high seas. There, they draw the eyes of a new foe, the ruthless Captain Smoker (read more about new Season 2 characters coming to One Piece here).

Toei Animation

Loguetown will likely be the first location fans find Luffy and his band of merry pirates, meaning it could appear as soon as Episode 1 in the series. This will likely give the show's central team of scallywags a moment to geek out over being in the very place where their pirating hero came from.

This will set in motion several big-name arcs from the source material that Season 2 is assumed to adapt, including Reverse Mountain, Whisky Peak, and the fan-favorite Alabasta.