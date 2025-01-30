The One Piece Season 2 release date may not be as imminent as some had thought.

In 2023, after more than 20 years as one of the biggest mangas and and anime on the planet, the pirating world of legendary creator Eiichiro Oda finally came to live-action with a full-scale streaming adaptation from Netflix.

Season 1 introduced audiences to franchise figurehead Monkey D. Luffy as he ventures out to become the greatest pirate that there ever was, but ever since it ended, fans have been itching to know when more of the live-action series would hit their TV screens.

One Piece Season 2 May Not Come in 2025 After All

One Piece

A new update from Netflix seemingly revealed One Piece Season 2 may not be released in 2025 after all.

The upcoming second season of the live-action anime adaptation was notably absent from a recent video from the streaming giant meant to promote the major titles coming to the platform over the next year.

The "NextOnNetflix" video included long-awaited titles like Stranger Things, You , and Alice in Borderland, yet One Piece received nary a mention.

Some have taken this to mean the series, which many had assumed would be released sometime in 2025, may not be on the cards for this year and had been quietly pushed to 2026.

Production on Season 2 started back in June 2024 and seemingly came to an end in early January, meaning filming is done, but in a series as effects-heavy as One Piece, it could be months before it completes its extensive post-production process.

This comes as Netflix seemingly wiped a potential 2025 release date from recent marketing material for the new season.

A "later this year" release tease was included in a recent announcement for the series' upcoming collaboration with LEGO (read more about the One Piece LEGO sets here). However, eagle-eyed fans noticed since that announcement, any mention of 2025 or "this year" had been wiped from official materials.

You can watch Netflix's 2025 slate video (which unfortunately does not include any mention of One Piece Season 2) below:

When Will One Piece Season 2 Be Released?

While One Piece Season 2 was seemingly (at one point) on the cards for 2025, Netflix is giving every indication that may no longer be the case.

However, that likely does not mean fans will have to wait much longer than they would have for the new set of episodes.

Fans may remember that filming on Season 1 of the series finished in August 2022 before it was released almost exactly 12 months later in August 2023.

That means, even if Season 2 finished filming in the last couple of weeks (early January), a release before January 2026 felt like it would be a herculean effort—especially considering some of the presumably effects-heavy storylines Season 2 will tackle.

While it was assumed One Piece Season 2 would hit 2025, many had thought it would be sometime later in the year.

Star Vincent Regan teased as such in a December 2024 conversation on the CerealKillerz podcast, divulging that he felt like the show would come back "before Christmas [2025]:"

"I've come back from South Africa now. I've filmed Season 2, everything that my character is doing in Season 2 is finished, and now they are finishing in about a month, I think, they'll finish filming. So I think the show will be ready for Netflix before Christmas next year, I hope."

That is to say that even if Season 2 was going to make it this year, it was likely going to be butting right up against the turn of the calendar.

As it stands, it seems as though Season 2 has perhaps been bumped just a few weeks into early 2026, serving as the start to Netflix's next year of tentpole content rather than a final hurrah for this one.

One Piece Season 1 is now streaming on Netflix.