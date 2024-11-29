Here's When One Piece Season 2's Netflix Release Is Now Expected

One Piece Season 2 is on the way at Netflix, and recent updates could hint at when it will be released.

The live-action anime adaptation broke the mold in 2023 when it became one of the rare reinterpretations of an anime classic to be heralded as a critical and commercial hit.

Season 1 was quick to tease further stories in this lovable pirate universe, and Netflix itself was not far behind, almost immediately greenlighting a second batch of episodes following the release of the first season.

A specific release date for One Piece Season 2 on Netflix has not yet been made public, but that has not stopped the creative team behind it from providing fans with nuggets of information about the series in the form of small social media updates.

The last fans heard from the series' stars was in mid-October. On October 17, the official One Piece X (formerly Twitter) account shared an image of Luffy actor Iñaki Godoy standing beside Mackenyu (Roronoa Zoro) and Taz Skylar (Sanji) from set, seemingly indicating production was still underway.

This was just the latest in a slow trickle of tidbits from the show fans have gotten over recent months.

In September, the official One Piece social channels shared a first look at one of Season 2's newcomers to the show's central pirate crew, the adorable Tony Tony Chopper.

Chopper was confirmed to be a member of the One Piece Season 2 cast around the same time as the first look was revealed, coming alongside news Joe Manganiello and Lera Abova had joined the series as Mr. 0 and Miss All Sunday respectively (via X).

When Will One Piece Season 2 Be Released?

Season 2 of One Piece on Netflix has been confirmed to be released sometime in 2025, but when exactly is a question that still needs answering.

Season 2 filming still seems to be in progress, meaning it still could be quite some time before the series finally sees the light of day again.

The 2025 release timing was officially confirmed in a 2024 Netflix investment call around the same time it was reported that filming would continue from its July start date all the way into December.

One Piece Season 1 took roughly six months to film, shooting in South Africa from January 31, 2022 to August 22, 2022. It would then premiere just over a year later on August 31, 2023.

If shooting for Season 2 does, in fact, wrap up by the end of 2024 or early 2025, then a release where around 11 or 12 months later would make the most sense.

This would put One Piece Season 2's potential release sometime in November or December 2025, but that date could always slip, especially considering the extensive CGI work that goes into putting a series such as this together.

Given Netflix has told investors the series would arrive sometime in 2025, the streamer will likely do everything it can to hit that, so as to not suffer the financial ramifications of disappointed shareholders. So, that late 2025 prediction feels pretty solid at this point.

One Piece Season 1 is now streaming on Netflix.