May 31 Will Be an Amazing Day for One Piece Fans

If everything goes to plan, there will be cause for celebration, as a major announcement has been teased for the live-action One Piece on Saturday, May 31. After being one of the biggest names in anime for over 20 years, Eiichiro Oda's pirating world came to live-action for the first time in 2023 with Netflix's interpretation of the beloved animated series. However, nearly two years later, the crew of the Going Merry is ready to return with a Season 2 looming on the horizon.

A new piece of promotional art teased May 31 (June 1 in Japan) will be a big day for One Piece fans. Audiences have been waiting for news on the live-action show's upcoming second for several months, and it seems it may finally be time to pull the curtain back on the next set of episodes.

The new One Piece poster, released online by Oda's official X account, hyped up the show's upcoming appearance at the Netflix Tudum event, which will take place on Saturday, May 31, live from Los Angeles.

It hinted at new information coming for the second season of the live-action series, saying (as translated from Japanese), "There will be major announcements about live-action Season 2:"

"Big Announcement from the Live-Action Drama This Weekend At TUDUM held in Los Angeles, there will be a major announcement about Live-Action Season 2! June 1 (Sun) at 9:00 AM Japan time Live streaming on Netflix! Don't miss it!"

The poster teased Sunday, June 1, as the date to circle on the calendar, but it will actually be the prior day for fans in the West. The poster comes from the streamer's Japanese social channels, presenting the Tudum information in Japanese Standard Time (the primary time zone in Japan).

Netflix Tudum 2025: The Live Event will be streamed live on Netflix starting on Saturday, May 31 at 8 p.m. ET from the Kia Forum in Los Angeles, California. The event will include news on several new and returning series on the platform, including Love Is Blind, Stranger Things, and Outer Banks.

Take a look at the full One Piece Tudum poster below:

Netflix Japan

One Piece Season 2 has long been branded as one of the key pillars of the 2025 Tudum event, with new announcements about the show being teased by the streamer for weeks before. Season 2 is expected to be released sometime in early 2026, bringing back its key cast in Iñaki Godoy as Monkey D. Luffy, Emily Rudd as Nami, and Mackenyu as Roronoa Zoro.

The series is set to pick up where the first season left off, right at the end of the beloved Arlong Park Arc from the One Piece anime. With the Straw Hat Pirates now assembled, Season 2 will follow the team as they come up against new threats and meet new crew members on their journey to The Grand Line.

What Can One Piece Fans Expect at Tudum?

After months of waiting and a slow drip of news on Season 2, the wait may finally be over for One Piece fans. Tudum looks like it will be the place where audiences will get some news on the new episodes, but exactly what is revealed is a bit of a different question.

So far, in the One Piece Season 2 journey, fans have been treated to a few select pieces of information about the show.

There have been several big-name character announcements, peeks behind the curtain at the show's sprawling new sets, as well as filming information leaked to fans, giving them an update on where the show stands in production.

So, that leaves two significant blanks for fans at home: the first trailer and some release information.

Given the significance of the Tudum event, a day that serves as Netflix's own personal Comic-Con of sorts, one can assume that fans will get at least one of these two pits of information (or maybe even both).

This first trailer will likely not dive too deep into Season 2's story but instead focus on the key returning characters embarking on their journey across the sea, with brief glimpses of new characters, like the long-awaited debut of the live-action Chopper.

It could then close with a quick release note, finally confirming that the show is not coming in 2025 (as Netflix has not properly announced that yet) and potentially teasing a release window/month for when it will come in 2026.

Beyond that, there is also a chance Netflix will confirm a Season 3 (and potentially Season 4) of the series at the event, announcing even more episodes of the hit live-action adventure.