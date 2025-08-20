10 MCU Movies That Need to Happen After Avengers: Secret Wars

When Avengers: Secret Wars arrives, it will not only mark the culmination of the Multiverse Saga but also serve as arguably the most important reset in MCU history. Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige already hinted that this movie will provide an opportunity to reset the franchise, streamlining its continuity while retaining fan-favorite characters and actors. This means the door is wide open for bold new stories, long-awaited solo projects, and crossovers that once seemed impossible.

The end of Secret Wars is likely to unify multiple universes, giving Marvel Studios the chance to reintroduce iconic heroes with renewed purpose. Characters whose arcs seemed complete can be reimagined, while brand-new heroes can enter a reshaped cinematic landscape without being burdened by past continuity issues.

This creative freedom could usher in one of the most exciting eras the MCU has ever seen. Looking ahead, the possibilities are thrilling. Long-demanded team-ups and overdue solo ventures could finally become a reality.

These MCU Movies Must Follow Avengers: Secret Wars

Black Panther 3

Marvel Studios

Following the success of Black Panther (2018) and Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (2022), a third installment is both a natural progression and an essential anchor for the MCU post-Secret Wars. The franchise has become one of Marvel Studios’ most critically acclaimed and culturally impactful properties, earning significant box office returns and awards recognition.

Marvel Studios has a strong incentive to continue the Black Panther legacy. With the fictional nation of Wakanda already established as a technological superpower, future films could expand the MCU's geopolitical scope, especially in a restructured multiverse.

Black Panther 3, which is reportedly eyeing a 2028 release date, would also provide a platform for returning characters to evolve further, solidifying their place in the post-reset Marvel landscape.

X-Men Movie

Marvel Studios

Marvel Studios’ introduction of the X-Men is one of the most highly anticipated developments in its history. Following decades of Fox’s stewardship, the MCU now has the opportunity to present a definitive cinematic version of the mutant team. Secret Wars could act as a perfect launchpad, allowing the mutants to enter the MCU without being weighed down by previous continuity.

The X-Men’s inclusion offers narrative and commercial benefits. Mutants are central to many of Marvel Comics’ most acclaimed story arcs, and their arrival would significantly expand the MCU’s character roster.

Given the global popularity of characters like Wolverine, Cyclops, and Storm, introducing the X-Men will likely be one of the MCU’s most financially rewarding moves.

Shang-Chi 2

Marvel Studios

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings (2021) proved that new characters can thrive in the MCU, becoming both a box office success and a critical favorite. A sequel would build on that momentum (read more about what to expect in a Shang-Chi 2), further exploring the mystical elements and martial arts choreography that made the first film stand out.

Shang-Chi also represents Marvel Studios’ commitment to diversifying its lineup. His presence could help connect different corners of the MCU, especially as the franchise incorporates more mythological and supernatural elements. The character’s cultural representation and appeal make him a valuable asset for Marvel’s future slate.

Thor 5

Marvel Studios

Thor remains the only original Avenger to receive four solo films, and his continued presence provides valuable continuity for the MCU. After Love and Thunder (2022), Chris Hemsworth expressed interest in returning for a potentially more grounded and conclusive story.

A fifth Thor movie could serve as both a continuation and a thematic closure for the character, that is, if Thor survives the menace of Doctor Doom in Avengers: Doomsday and Secret Wars.

Given the box office performance of previous Thor entries, the character remains a commercially viable lead, and Marvel should definitely give him a fifth film.

Scarlet Witch Solo Movie

Marvel Studios

Wanda Maximoff has become one of the MCU’s most complex and compelling characters, especially after her arc in WandaVision (2021) and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (2022). A solo film would provide the opportunity to explore her full potential.

Marvel Studios has already invested heavily in Scarlet Witch’s development, making her a natural candidate for a dedicated movie. A Scarlet Witch film would also help solidify Marvel’s supernatural corner, complementing projects like Doctor Strange and Blade.

Nova

Marvel

Fans have been waiting for Nova’s MCU debut for years, and the character’s connection to the Nova Corps and the wider cosmic Marvel landscape makes him a perfect fit for post-Secret Wars storytelling. Whether Marvel chooses Richard Rider or Sam Alexander, Nova offers rich narrative potential.

Introducing Nova would expand the MCU's cosmic roster beyond the Guardians of the Galaxy. The character’s origin, powers, and intergalactic setting would make for a visually rich film.

Midnight Suns

Marvel

The MCU has steadily been introducing supernatural and darker characters, from Moon Knight to Blade. A Midnight Suns project would bring them together, creating a team unlike anything currently in the MCU.

Such a film would allow Marvel to fully commit to horror-inspired superhero storytelling, a niche that has been growing in popularity. It would also unite several characters who have received critical acclaim but operate in different corners of the MCU.

Blade

Marvel Studios

Blade’s MCU debut has been in development for years, with Mahershala Ali attached to star. Given the character’s legacy from the Wesley Snipes films and his connection to Marvel’s supernatural side, a Blade film post-Secret Wars remains highly anticipated.

A Blade movie would expand Marvel’s genre diversity and also help establish the supernatural corner of the MCU more firmly.

The character’s blend of action, horror, and heroics offers a tonal variety that would enrich Marvel’s cinematic lineup.

Doctor Strange 3

Marvel Studios

Benedict Cumberbatch confirmed talks with Marvel for Doctor Strange 3, making it one of the most likely potential MCU projects. As the MCU’s leading sorcerer, Doctor Strange plays a key role in maintaining the multiverse’s stability.

His films have consistently delivered visually inventive set pieces and complex magical lore. Continuing his story would ensure Marvel maintains a strong presence in the mystical genre, complementing other supernatural projects.

The Fantastic Four 2

Marvel Studios

The Fantastic Four: First Steps, released in July 2025, introduced Marvel’s First Family into the MCU, and a sequel seems inevitable. The Fantastic Four are foundational to Marvel Comics and bring with them a rich library of stories and characters. Establishing them as major players in the MCU will require more than one film, making a sequel a strategic necessity.

With Matt Shakman reportedly returning to direct and the core cast, Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, and Joseph Quinn set to play key roles in Avengers: Doomsday and Secret Wars, this film needs to happen.