Although The Fantastic Four: First Steps was only recently released in cinemas, rumor has it that Marvel Studios is already planning a sequel. The MCU's Fantastic Four film is the third adaptation of Marvel's First Family, and has been highlighted as an "important franchise" for Disney. The core cast members of Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, and Joseph Quinn will reprise their roles in Avengers: Doomsday, hinting at a promising future for the quartet in the MCU.

That future will only get brighter if a recent report is believed. Entertainment reporter Jeff Sneider has revealed in his The InSneider newsletter that The Fantastic Four: First Steps director Matt Shakman will likely return to direct a sequel. The Fantastic Four: First Steps recently saw a dramatic box office drop-off after its opening weekend, which has led to questions about the team's future. However, Sneider added that Marvel executives believe a Fantastic Four sequel might perform better after the characters have appeared in Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars.

This is the second report in as many months to suggest that a sequel to The Fantastic Four is in development at Marvel Studios. Variety also hinted at another The Fantastic Four film being in the works in June, before the MCU film was even released.

Marvel Studios

This latest rumor is good news for Shakman, who has earned his place as one of the MCU's regular directors, having previously directed WandaVision on Disney+ before being tapped for The Fantastic Four. Should Shakman return for an F4 sequel, he may become synonymous with the superhero team in a similar way Ryan Coogler oversees all Black Panther-related content for the studio.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps was released on July 25, and is Marvel Studios' first attempt to integrate the superhero quartet into the MCU, following initial adaptations from Fox in 2005 and 2015.

The MCU movie introduces the superhero family living on an alternate retro-futuristic Earth, where they are tasked with stopping the arrival of Galactus, the world devourer, who is targeting their planet. The Fantastic Four are confirmed for their next appearance in 2026's Avengers: Doomsday.

What Is in Store for the Fantastic Four Beyond Avengers 5 & 6?

Marvel Studios

The Fantastic Four: First Steps involved some huge turning points for the core heroes, beyond just introducing the group to the MCU.

After establishing the hero's origins, the family welcomed an additional member, with Sue Storm giving birth to her and Reed's son, Franklin, midway through the movie.

Franklin was Galactus's object of desire in First Steps, and the movie's post-credits scene set the child up to be important to Doctor Doom. This hints at the Fantastic Four's fifth member being pivotal to Avengers: Doomsday and possibly Avengers: Secret Wars as well.

The next two Avengers films will likely dictate much of what happens in a The Fantastic Four sequel, particularly after it's explained how the four heroes transition from their Earth-818 to Earth-616.

Shakman's return for the sequel could hint at a return to Earth-818 after Avengers 6, as the director has become known for implementing a retro-period style across his MCU projects.

With the two major Multiverse Saga crossover films out of the way, The Fantastic Four sequel will be free to explore more of the heroes' comic book lore, perhaps even introducing more fantastic family members.

Regardless of where the story may go, those worried that The Fantastic Four's box office disappointment would spell the end of the Marvel family should maintain hope, as there are now several indications that Reed, Sue, Johnny, and Ben will continue their journeys in the MCU.