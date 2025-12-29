Cancelled HBO Max Green Lantern TV Show Details Revealed by Star: 'The Scripts Were Great' (Exclusive)

Jeremy Irvine said in an exclusive interview with The Direct that he was "so gutted" after learning about the cancellation of HBO Max's Green Lantern series in 2023 before revealing new details about the scrapped show. While James Gunn and Peter Safran's DCU is set to introduce their own version of Green Lanterns in 2026's Lanterns, HBO Max initially had plans to develop a 10-episode series centered around DC's ring-wielding hero in October 2020, under executive producer Greg Berlanti and co-written by Seth Grahame-Smith and Marc Guggenheim.

Irvine was tapped to star as Alan Scott alongside Finn Wittrock as Guy Gardner. However, it became stuck in development hell, ultimately leading to its cancellation after Gunn and Safran launched their own creative reboot of the super-powered canon.

The Direct spoke with Jeremy Irvine while promoting his latest movie, Turbulence, about the cancelled Green Lantern show from HBO. He noted that he had "really good ideas for it" and the "scripts were great." Irvine also mentioned that the series had "a really nice story:"

The Direct: "In 2021, you were cast as a Green Lantern, Alan Scott, in the since-sadly-cancelled Green Lantern show. How were you going to approach that hero, and what would you say to James Gunn now to be like, 'Hey, can you give me a new role in your universe?'" Jeremy Irvine: "I was so gutted. I think I slept on my floor that night when I found out that it wasn't going to happen. In this industry, I always like to say that you get one kick in the nuts every year as an actor. And that, I remember, that one being a being a hard one because I had some really good ideas for it, I thought... But you know, there'll be something else where we get to incorporate it. But it was just a really nice story; the way it was written was really cool. The scripts were great. And I hope one day it happens, and I hope whoever does it gets to have an amazing time."

Altitude Film Entertainment

The Direct also asked Irvine if he could tease any fun details about the scrapped Green Lantern show, but the actor couldn't say anything because he really wants to work with DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn again at some point in the future:

The Direct: "Are there any fun details you can tease about what we might have seen in that show?" Jeremy Irvine: "I think I probably signed more NDA's for that than ever before in my life. So no, I'd rather not go to court with Mr. James Gunn. I'd quite like to work with him again."

Irvine's honest comment about the cancellation of the Green Lantern series is understandable because it would've been a monumental shift for his career if he had ended up playing Alan Scott in a live-action DC project. Still, his openness to working within the confines of Gunn's DC Universe is an exciting prospect, possibly giving fans a chance to witness his take on the Green Lantern Corps member in the future.

While cancelled, the Green Lantern series made headlines during its lengthy development period. In October 2022, The Hollywood Reporter (THR) reported that Warner Bros. had changed plans for the series after Seth Grahame-Smith departed as writer and co-showrunner. The shift also included focusing on John Stewart instead of Alan Scott and Guy Gardner. Fast forward to January 2023, a report then claimed that Berlanti was stepping back from DC superhero shows.

However, as Gunn and Safran intended for all corners of their DC Universe to connect, this Green Lantern project was essentially scrapped. In April 2024, Gunn clarified that the original Green Lantern series was "before [his] time," meaning that it was not supposed to be part of the DCU after all:

"I didn’t think it was in the DCEU, but it was before my time. That said, I think Finn’s a talented guy and he’ll be okay! Writers, directors, actors have projects fall through every day. We’ve all had it happen many times. It’s not being 'done dirty', it’s a part of the job."

At this stage, Gunn and Safran are making headway with introducing their own take on Green Lantern with 2026's Lanterns, with the show delving deep into the dynamic between Hal Jordan (Kyle Chandler) and John Stewart (Aaron Pierre), centered on a murder mystery on Earth. Lanterns is set to premiere on HBO Max sometime in 2026.

Will Jeremy Irvine Eventually Play Alan Scott in James Gunn's DCU?

DC Comics

Based on the actor's comments to The Direct, Jeremy Irvine's growing desire to play Alan Scott is a good sign, as he could be among the choices of DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn if the DCU eventually decides to introduce the character at some point.

Irvine's description of the scrapped Green Lantern series as a project with a great script and a "really nice story" provides intrigue about the show, hinting that it might've ended up great if the studio had given it a chance.

Still, it all boils down to the DCU's plans for underrated characters, such as Alan Scott. The fact that Superman already introduced Guy Gardner as a member of the Justice Gang is a strong hint that Scott is not too far behind.

While the truth behind what really happened to the forgotten Green Lantern TV show might never emerge online, all signs point to the future as DCU's upcoming Lanterns series will provide a platform for the Green Lantern mythos to shine anew.