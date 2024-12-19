James Gunn's DCU will debut its first Green Lantern, Guy Gardner, in Superman.

Gardner will be played by The Rookie star Nathan Fillion and comes ahead of HBO original series Lanterns, which will star Kyle Chandler as Hal Jordan and Aaron Pierre as John Stewart.

Superman's Green Lantern Guy Gardner Superhero Explained

The teaser trailer for Superman offered the first look at several superheroes who already exist in the new DCU when the story begins, among which is a Green Lantern who boasts a truly horrendous haircut - Guy Gardner.

The role is played by Nathan Fillion, who previously worked with director James Gunn on The Suicide Squad, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, and more.

DC Studios

Gardner can be seen in the Superman trailer alongside Hawkgirl at Stagg Enterprises and the two appear ready to face off with the Man of Steel as he fires a beam of emerald energy towards him.

DC Studios

Born in Maryland, U.S.A., the Green Lantern hero debuted in 1968, and, just like all of his fellow space cops, wields an emerald ring that is powered by willpower.

Speaking with Collider, Fillion teased how his Green Lantern is "90% flawed and doesn't care," sharing his love for playing characters like that:

"Guy Gardner is 90% flawed and doesn’t care. That’s one of his flaws. I think there’s a real freedom in playing that. So, for a guy who likes to play flaws and flawed people, Guy Gardner is a gold mine."

Fillion previously played T.D.K. in The Suicide Squad, which is mostly believed to be canon to the new DCU, but fans shouldn't expect to see him again, as he was among the heroes to meet a gruesome demise in the R-rated flick.

DC Studios is gearing up to start filming the eight-episode Lanterns series for HBO in early 2025 and, according to a report from Variety, Fillion is expected to reprise his role as Gardner, tagging along with his two Green Lantern fellows.

Superman hits theaters on July 11, 2025.