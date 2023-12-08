James Gunn just cast his brother in a surprising supervillain role within the rebooted DC Universe.

Since taking over the DC cinematic universe, director and writer James Gunn has been making some big changes. In 2025, he will reset the DCU with Superman: Legacy, recasting Henry Cavill with David Corenswet.

In addition, Gunn has been sticking to what worked with his Marvel Guardians of the Galaxy trilogy and DC's The Suicide Squad.

He will continue to work with crew members such as the production designer, costume designer, cinematographer, VFX supervisor, and one close-to-home actor.

James Gunn Casts His Brother in New DCU

DC

Sean Gunn is set to play Maxwell Lord in the new DCU, Deadline reports. The villain was most recently portrayed by Pedro Pascal in Wonder Woman 1984.

The outlet also reports that the character will be mentioned in 2025's Superman: Legacy, but it's unknown if Sean Gunn will make a cameo appearance.

James Gunn already cast his brother in the DCU as G.I. Robot and Weasel in the animated series Creature Commandos.

Sean Gunn previously played Kragin and was the stand-in for Rocket Racoon in James Gunn's Guardians of the Galaxy films.

Building the New DC Universe

Much of the casting news surrounding Superman: Legacy and the greater DCU have seemed to be long-term answers to several characters.

Corenswet as Superman, Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane, and Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor all are reportedly set to begin their DC journeys in Legacy, but it's unlikely for any of them that this will be the last.

Gunn is planning for the future, while also trying to make the best possible Superman movie to jump-start the entire universe.

Heroes like Guy Gardner/Green Lantern (Nathan Fillion), Metamorpho (Anthony Carrigan), Mr. Terrific (Edi Gathegi), and Hawkgirl (Isabela Merced) are all set to make their DCU debut in Legacy, but all indications point to more future opportunities in the new universe.

Sean Gunn as Maxwell Lord is the latest to be added to the growing DCU roster, adding a savvy businessman and potential adversary of the Justice League.

Some may be surprised that James hired his brother Sean for such a role, especially considering Maxwell Lord could have a large role within the overarching franchise.

Nevertheless, it's clear that Gunn wants the new DC universe to be full-fleshed out and feel lived in as soon as Superman: Legacy hits theaters on July 11, 2025.