Warning - this article contains spoilers for the Upload series finale.

The big series finale of Upload was quite eventful and filled with unexpected resolutions—even more so than Season 3's twisty ending. In the end, Allegra Edwards' Ingrid got a happy ending with her Nathan (Robbie Amell) copy, while Andy Allo's Nora was thrown into tragedy as the original Nathan died in her arms due to the strain of the experiments he was put through.

However, one of the most shocking moments of the Upload series finale was when Kevin Bigley's Luke was killed in a heroic moment of sacrifice as he stopped Evil AI Guy from ending the world. However, during a roundtable interview at San Diego Comic-Con (SDCC), Bigley confirmed to The Direct and other outlets attending that they actually filmed a resurrection scene for Luke.

"We did film something in which [Luke] lives on, but we didn't—We haven't used it," the star confirmed. However, at the end of the day, it remains unused because they felt his journey in the final product is so perfect.

Bigley explained that "[Luke's] main thing was that he committed suicide to get there. So he kind of didn't die for anything," and the circumstances in the series finale finally gave him "something to die for." The actor added that "[Luke] can sacrifice himself for someone and something and everything so much bigger than himself," something that "feels very profound and thematically complete for this character.

Upload stars Robbie Amell (Nathan), Andy Allo (Nora), Allegra Edwards (Ingrid), and executive producer and writer Maxwell Vivian also attended the roundtable interviews at SDCC, where they helped explain why the series ending was so fitting to its characters and story as a whole. Their full responses can be read below.

Kevin Bigley and Robbie Amell on Their Characters' Tragic, Yet Fitting Endings

In the final episode of Amazon Studios' Prime Video series Upload, Robbie Amell's original Nathan dies in Nora's arms after the torture he was subjected to being experimented on, while Kevin Bigley's Luke sacrifices his life in an attempt to stop Evil AI Guy from ending the world.

The Direct: "The ending for both of you guys was super tragic. Can you briefly just talk about why, despite it being so tragic, it was so perfect for those characters and the story as a whole as well?"

Kevin Bigley: For me, it was definitely, probably because you shoot out of sync a lot, right? But that was my last scene, which is nuts—it's a big moment. But at the same time, I feel like, as Luke being a soldier, his main thing was that he committed suicide to get there. So he kind of didn't die for anything. But he always wanted to live for something and fight for something. And here he has erected this man onto a pedestal, as well as his friends. And now he has something to die [for]. He has a second chance to die in a show that's about trying to prolong and not mourn and not die. So here he can sacrifice himself for someone and something and everything so much bigger than himself. So he gets the actual soldiers' passage, which feels very profound and thematically complete for this character. And we did film something in which he lives on, but we didn't—We haven't used it because it doesn't make sense. It's like, we have the complete circle.

Robbie Amell: I mean, the whole arc of Nathan, and starting off as this kind of arrogant douchebag, and learning from Nora and falling in love with her, and this tragic love story of the two of them trying to be together. And by the end, he's just been through so much, and he's put her through so much, and I think he just wants, like, it's that whole, if you love something enough, you let it go. And I think that's the thing with Nathan, is he just wants Nora to be free and give her a chance to live her life and have something that he can't give her, even though, as nice as it would be to stay around. He got everything that he could get from her, and from that, and he just wants her to be free and be able to live her own life. And my big thing was just the way Greg [Daniels] wrote, it was just so beautiful. He's just, he makes it so easy.

Andy Allo and Allegra Edwards on Their Characters' Unexpected Endings

"It Was Heartbreaking, But Hopeful."

The Direct: "You [Andy] have a very tragic ending, [While you, Allegra, have a ] very happy ending. Can you talk about why those stories were so perfect for the characters and the overall story being told?"

Andy Allo: I think it was heartbreaking, but hopeful. And I think in Season 3, she really got to experience what it'd be like to have a dream, especially like being a lawyer and getting a taste of that, like, oh, I can do something else, you know. And I think Nathan got to see that, and then so for this last season of her almost getting his approval, of, like, 'Hey, you can have a life.' It doesn't have to be all about me, or whatever, and don't let our love hinder you. I think that was really special, and I think it's so relatable in a lot of ways. You know, where you make a relationship so much of your life, or you really love somebody, you want them to be in your life all the time, and sometimes that's not possible. Or the timing is off, or whatever. And I think it's just so relatable and heartbreaking, but hopeful, and that's how I really how I felt about it.

Allegra Edwards: It's interesting because I feel like, from the beginning, it's felt like Nathan and Ingrid have been doomed. So, surprise twist! A happy ending! I think their happy ending is happy, but you know what? It's not what either of them pictured, I don't think. I think there is still a cost in the loop of it all. And I do think I would say that Ingrid would still probably have her own grief about the real Nathan also. I think all of these characters have found a way to separate the two Nathans as two individual people. So, they've all suffered a loss, and I feel like in the Epilogue, is what I would call it, that kind of interview at the end with Nathan and Ingrid sitting on the couch talking to Gigi Gorgeous in Malibu with my haircut, is that they feel the loss of both, yeah, and that's significant. So I don't know if it's totally happy, but it's better than she certainly deserves, and maybe she deserves it by now.

Upload Writer and Producer Maxwell Vivian on Why They Offered a Glimpse of Hope In the Show's Final Moments

"There Were No Less Than 10 Versions of That One Scene Alone..."

In the final moments of the show, after the story establishes that the original Nathan died and Nora is mourning that loss while finding her own way in the world, she learns that there's a copy of Nathan on her wedding ring.

The Direct: "It was a really tragic way to end a lot of that, but you did give a glimmer of hope at the very end. So what was the thought process of leaving audiences with that nugget?"

Maxwell Vivian: You know, a lot of thought went into that. There were no less than 10 versions of that one scene alone, of different ways that played out. We shot more than one, and then obviously, you have options in post to change certain things in certain ways. So you know that debate went on and on and on. And a great writer once told me, you write it three times. You write it when you write it, you write it on set, then you write it again in post production, and it's just like, you have to keep your options open the entire time. And so I think that you know that was decided at the very end. I think that's because, looking at the totality of the season up to that point, something might feel more right than something else.

