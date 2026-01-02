HBO Max Says Goodbye to Batman's Most Underrated TV Series

HBO Max just removed one of the most underrated Batman TV shows of all time. Over the past couple of years, fans have grown accustomed to the constant influx of content from various streamers. Platforms like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, and (of course) HBO Max are frequently refreshing their libraries with new titles while removing others.

The turn of the new year often sees an influx of these moves, as the calendar's turn marks the end of various licensing deals. In December 2025, fans had to say goodbye to a pair of DC TV series, including an oft-forgotten Batman show that fans have long thought always gets the short end of the stick (streaming or otherwise).

January 1 marked the end of Beware the Batman's time streaming on HBO Max (via ToonHive on X). The 2013 CG-animated DC series had called the service home for over five years, dating back to the streamer's debut in May 2020.

Warner Bros.

Beware the Batman joins fellow super-powered series Watchmen: The Complete Motion Comic as part of the recent comic book cuts to HBO Max's catalog, leaving two DC properties as streaming free agents in the U.S.

This is the latest sad note in a long line of disappointments for Beware the Batman. Introduced initially on Cartoon Network in 2013, the series was quickly pulled without explanation, only to resurface on Adult Swim several months after its initial premiere. The series would run a single season, resulting in a meager 26 episodes.

Despite the relatively short run, Beware the Batman has amassed a devoted following among Batman fans. The series boasts a respectable 82% rating on Rotten Tomatoes and is widely regarded as one of the most underrated Batman projects ever.

Warner Bros.

The bat-based cartoon was the first to feature the Dark Knight to be entirely computer-generated, providing fans with a new look at Gotham City and its colorful denizens, unlike anything seen before. The series has been praised for its unique style and focus on minor, lesser-known villains from week to week. It also centered on an early-era Batman, with some considering it to be one of the inspirations for Matt Reeves' take on the iconic comic character.

Beware the Batman currently has no known streaming home in the U.S. DC fans looking for their DC fix on HBO Max still have their hands full, though, as the streamer will add six new DC titles before the end of January 2026.

Will Beware the Batman Ever Resurface on Streaming?

Seeing titles like Beware the Batman get the boot from HBO Max may come as a surprise to some. The streamer, which is Warner Bros.-owned, has long been branded as the definitive home of everything WB. However, as time has passed, the streamer has begun removing some Warner titles from the service, and Beware the Batman is just the latest.

Things may not be all bad for the super-powered series, though. There may be a light at the end of the streaming tunnel for the underrated Batman cartoon.

Oftentimes, these titles are taken off HBO Max (or any other service) because a license has simply lapsed. This means Beware the Batman streaming rights are likley up for grabs right now.

Hopefully, someone like Netflix or Amazon comes along and acquires these rights, licensing the show from Warner Bros. and streaming it on their own service.

Maybe with titles like Batman: Caped Crusader and Merry Little Batman already on the platform, Amazon Prime Video will come a-knockin' on Warner's door, giving fans a place to watch Beware the Batman once again.