Apple TV Completes Filming On Its 4-Part Sci-Fi Masterpiece

Silo Season 4 received a major update, as Apple TV+ confirmed in a new social media post. The streamer renewed the science fiction series for Seasons 3 and 4 in December 2024, with the plan to film both seasons back-to-back. Silo Season 3 wrapped filming in May 2025, and the new batch of episodes is deep in post-production. While Season 3 has yet to receive a release date, the final season had a major achievement that should excite fans.

Apple TV+ confirmed that Season 4 of Silo has officially wrapped filming, marking a significant milestone for the streamer's four-part science fiction masterpiece. Season 4 has also been confirmed as the final season.

Apple TV+

Silo is considered a "masterpiece" by many, thanks to its 90% critic score on Rotten Tomatoes and widespread praise from new and longtime fans.

Silo has earned a reputation as one of the best shows of recent years for its compelling storylines and characters, impressive world-building, and deep, relevant commentary on the clash between propaganda and authoritarian control.

The exact plot details of Silo Season 4 are obviously being kept under wraps, considering that Season 3 has yet to be released.

Following the wild Season 2 finale, which delivered tons of twists and turns centered on Juliette's return to Silo 18, showrunner Graham Yost shared an exciting story update about Season 3, noting that the show will start to "peel back" the truth behind what happened in Silo 17, where people "went outside without cleaning suits on and they didn’t die for quite some time."

Silo is based on Hugh Howey's trilogy of novels (Wool, Shift, and Dust), and it stars Rebecca Ferguson, Avi Nash, Tim Robbins, Chinaza Uche, and many more. The first two seasons of Silo are streaming on Apple TV+, and Season 3 is expected to premiere later this year.

What To Expect In Silo Season 3 on Apple TV+

Apple TV+

Silo's Season 2 finale delivered a shocking twist after it killed off Mayor Bernard (Tim Robbins), meaning that a new big bad will rise in Season 3 that could potentially challenge Juliette's expected rise to power as Silo 18's leader.

However, secrets are expected to emerge that could cause even more chaos in Silo 18, especially after Juliette, Solo, and the audience learned the devastating truth about the "Safeguard" protocol for the Silos.

This said protocol is a failsafe used across all of the Silos to keep its citizens at bay, where poisonous gas can be unleashed at any time on its community members.

Elsewhere, Silo Season 2's final moments revealed that Season 3 will likely focus on the prequel timeline featuring Ashley Zukerman and Jessica Henwick's characters. This means that episodes will revolve around setting up the events that lead to the apocalypse, combined with the political tension and conspiracy that came with it.