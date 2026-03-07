Marvel Studios Unveils the Next Villain For Tom Holland's Spider-Man

Marvel Studios pulled back the curtain on two Spider-Man: Brand New Day villains. Despite being one of the MCU's youngest heroes, Tom Holland's Peter Parker has faced some of his biggest threats, including the many featured in his solo Home trilogy and two Avengers blockbusters, which include Josh Brolin's Thanos. Now, Spider-Man will face more foes than ever for his long-awaited comeback in this July's Brand New Day. While the identity of the movie's main villain is still under wraps, fans have already heard about over a dozen bad guys who will appear, from street-level mercenaries to Mark Ruffalo as a raging Savage Hulk.

New merch for Spider-Man: Brand New Day revealed the first official looks at two of its villains, Boomerang and Tarantula. They mark the 15th and 16th officially-revealed solo foes for Tom Holland's Spider-Man, following those featured in Homecoming, Far From Home, and No Way Home.

Fred Myers, better known as Boomerang, is a former baseball pitcher-turned-mercenary in Marvel Comics and throws lethal boomerangs at his targets.

Marvel Studios

Next up is Tarantula, a South American mercenary named Anton Miguel Rodriguez who wears his own spider-themed outfit but, unlike Spider-Man, has no powers.

Marvel Studios

Marvel Studios started out strong for Spider-Man's solo villains as Peter Parker faced Michael Keaton's Adrian Toomes, aka Vulture. Toomes was driven by a desire to provide for his family and a hatred for the wealthy elite, having lost a major contract to Damage Control and Robert Downey Jr.'s Tony Stark.

Unfortunately, Toomes suffered a fate worse than death or life in prison as Vulture was pulled into Sony's strange villain spin-off universe in Morbius' post-credits scene, setting up a team-up with Jared Leto's vampire that never happened.

Marvel Studios

As part of Vulture's gang, which used remnants of alien tech to develop and sell high-tech black-market weapons, there were two versions of the Shocker: Jackson Brice and Herman Schultz, who were named after their Chitauri-inspired electric cannon/gauntlet.

While one was vaporized by Keaton's bird villain himself, another is still alive, and actor Bokeem Woodbine has a "feeling" that his Spider-Man days aren't over.

Marvel Studios

Those advanced weapons were largely thrown together by Phineas Mason, better known as the Tinkerer, a former salvager who worked under Toomes but had a knack for engineering that he used to harness alien tech for a quick buck.

Marvel Studios

MCU fans were teased with Michael Mando's Scorpion almost nine years ago in Homecoming's post-credits scene. Fortunately, the Better Call Saul actor is finally getting his due this year in Brand New Day as he will be broken out of prison and wear a crazy new Scorpion suit in live-action for the first time.

Marvel Studios

Jake Gyllenhaal's Mysterio, aka disgruntled Stark employee Quentin Beck, wreaked more havoc on Peter's life than any foe yet. He managed to convince Spider-Man and the world that he was a true hero from across the Multiverse, only to be exposed as a master of illusions hell-bent on becoming the "next Iron Man."

Marvel Studios

Mysterio came onto the scene in Far From Home, blabbering about Elementals from Earth-833 that emerged from an interdimensional rift caused by the Snap.

As fans know all too well, none of that was true, as there were illusions pulled together by Mysterio and his crew through high-tech drones. The first of these was Hydro-Man, who carried out "destruction" in Venice by "manipulating water," leading Spider-Man to put some trust into Quentin Beck.

Marvel Studios

Next up was Molten Man, whose abilities centered around fire and were depicted as the supposed strongest of Beck's Elementals. Molten Man was released upon Prague, with Beck also claiming the fiery blaze was behind his "family's deaths" on Earth-833.

Marvel Studios

Spider-Man also went toe-to-toe (or rather toe-to-pixel) with a projection of Cyclone in Far From Home, with it and the other Elementals eventually fusing together in London to form one fake Avengers-level threat.

There was a fourth Elemental who appeared to be inspired by Sandman and could manipulate the Earth, completing the four elements. That said, this particular Elemental was never faced by Spider-Man and instead was found destroying a Mexican village in front of Talos and Soren (disguised as Nick Fury and Maria Hill).

Marvel Studios

Tearing down one Spider-Man wasn't enough for Willem Dafoe's Green Goblin, who crossed Multiversal barriers in Spider-Man: No Way Home and even killed Marisa Tomei's Aunt May. That trauma may resurface in a big way for Peter Parker, as the MCU is reportedly getting its own version of Norman Osborn.

Marvel Studios

Continuing No Way Home's gallery of returning villains, Alfred Molina reprised his role as Otto Octavius, better known as Doc Ock, from Spider-Man 2. The genius scientist was initially burdened by his malfunctioning arms taking over, but a high-tech fix eventually brought the real Octavius back.

Marvel Studios

Jamie Foxx's Electro has often been mocked in The Amazing Spider-Man for his socially inept persona, limited depth, and blue design. Fortunately, Marvel Studios set out to right all those wrongs in No Way Home, giving him a charismatic personality and a more comic-book-inspired green-and-yellow color scheme.

Marvel Studios

Thomas Haden Church's Flint Marko was a pivotal figure in Tobey Maguire's Spider-Man trilogy as the man who accidentally killed Uncle Ben. In No Way Home, Sandman's storyline originally continued from Spider-Man 3, where he allied with Peter Parker, only to switch sides to protect his interests and hopes of returning home to his original universe.

Marvel Studios

The first foe for Andrew Garfield's Spider-Man was the Oscorp legend Dr. Curt Connors, who was obsessed with finding ways to regrow his missing limb and, in the process, turned himself into a Lizard. Fortunately, upon travelling to Earth-616, the Spider-Men trio were able to cure him before his return home.

Marvel Studios

Recent reports brought Brand New Day's villain total up to 14, meaning that Spider-Man's MCU rogues' gallery will almost double in size when the No Way Home follow-up hits theaters on July 31.