Spider-Man: Brand New Day Adds 4 More Villains to Its Massive Rogues' Gallery

Spider-Man: Brand New Day is reportedly adding a major street-level villain group to its growing rogues' gallery. The MCU's Phase 6 web-slinging blockbuster is surrounded by almost as much, or arguably more, mystery than this December's Avengers: Doomsday, as fans still don't know which villain will lead the antagonistic charge. While countless villains are already expected to appear, it remains unclear who will follow in the footsteps of Michael Keaton's Vulture, Jake Gyllenhaal's Mysterio, and Willem Dafoe's Green Goblin as the next main threat.

Scooper Daniel Richtman reported on Patreon that four members of the Enforcers will appear in Spider-Man: Brand New Day. The group of lesser-known street-level villains typically acts as hired muscle for crime bosses, such as Tombstone and Kingpin (one of whom is already confirmed for Spider-Man 4).

While the MCU insider offered no insight into how the Enforcers fit into Brand New Day after seeing concept art of the group, he claimed these are the four members:

Frederick Foswell

Marvel

In Marvel Comics, Frederick Foswell is a Daily Bugle reporter who leads a double life as the Big Man, a criminal mastermind and leader of the Enforcers.

Despite his alias, Foswell is anything but the Big Man, being a short, timid reporter working under J. Jonah Jameson, who conceals his identity with a mask, built-up shoes, a large jacket, and a voice changer.

Montana

Marvel

Montana is a cowboy-esque villain known for his proficiency with a lasso as his unique weapon and for having also led the Enforcers for a period.

Montana's real name is Jackson Brice, who already appeared as the first Shocker in Spider-Man: Homecoming. His tenure was brought to a prompt end when he was vaporized and killed by Michael Keaton's Vulture, allowing a new Shocker to take the reins, who recently shared his "feeling" that his MCU tenure isn't over.

Fancy Dan

Marvel

Growing up in Brooklyn, New York, Daniel Britto, later known as Fancy Dan, took up martial arts such as judo and karate to defend himself.

Prior to joining the Enforcers, Fancy Dan had a wife, Ginger Loyola, who divorced him and moved with their son Rudy to Atlantic City.

Ox

Marvel

More than the rest of the Enforcers, Raymond Bloch, aka Ox, operates as the group's muscle due to his immense strength, albeit not especially smart.

In a way, Fancy Dan and Ox already exist in the MCU as a two-man version of the Enforcers, whom an early-career Peter Parker took down after a bank robbery getaway case in Homecoming's prequel comic, Morning Rush. That said, the MCU's tie-in comics are usually considered non-canon to the movies and shows.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day Reportedly Has 10 More Villains (Yes, Really)

Beyond the newly-reported Enforcers, Spider-Man: Brand New Day has no shortage of villains, arguably the most-anticipated of which is Better Call Saul star Michael Mando as Scorpion. The wall-crawler will reportedly contend with a prison break, as mind-controlled foes free Scorpion from prison, where he was left after Spider-Man: Homecoming's post-credits scene almost ten years ago.

Having already had to fight one Avengers ally with Benedict Cumberbatch's Doctor Strange in Spider-Man: No Way Home, Mark Ruffalo's Savage Hulk will be unleashed and fight the web-slinger in his Phase 6 return.

Vincent D'Onofrio's Kingpin may be skipping out on Spider-Man 4, but it will feature one New York crime lord in Marvin Jones III as Tombstone, reprising his role from Into the Spider-Verse. Tombstone's inclusion marks the most street-level detail confirmed for Brand New Day, and rumor has it he will be back in future sequels.

Many still believe that Spider-Man 4 is hiding some foes, including its big bad, as reports stated it was casting a "female villain" in their "30s-50s," who was described as "powerful and imposing." As no confirmed antagonists match that description, there is every chance that Brand New Day is still keeping secrets.

The MCU's Department of Damage Control will continue its antagonistic presence felt in Disney+'s Wonder Man into Spider-Man: Brand New Day, as the now-anti-mutant group will be pursuing Sadie Sink's mystery character. The DODC will be getting a new face in Severance star Tramell Tillman's William Metzger.

Adding to Brand New Day's roster of villain groups, Spider-Man is expected to fight the Hand from Netflix's Daredevil in comic-accurate red ninja suits. The ancient mystical order may have its MCU route in the Defenders Saga, but, sadly, Charlie Cox's Daredevil seemingly won't be helping him out this time around.

Brand New Day will also feature a slew of D-list villains with no clear explanation of how they piece together, such as the enhanced mercenary Tarantula, the tech-throwing Boomerang, the cyborg Ramrod, and the pool-themed 8 Ball.

It's tough to tell how all of Spider-Man 4's seemingly random puzzle pieces come together to form a bigger picture. Some have speculated that Brand New Day will feature a villain-fighting montage in the vein of The Fantastic Four: First Steps, or that it will visit Marvel's supervillain hangout, The Bar with No Name.